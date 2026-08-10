Hunter Biden Says His Father’s Cancer Has Spread Further

WASHINGTON: Former US president Joe Biden’s cancer has metastasised further, according to his son Hunter Biden, who disclosed the update in an interview with the BBC.



In May 2025, four months after leaving office as the oldest sitting president in American history, the elder Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. He subsequently began treatment including radiation and hormone therapy, and last month — while announcing a forthcoming memoir — the 83-year-old said the treatment was going well.



In a wide-ranging interview broadcast late Friday on BBC *Newsnight*, Hunter Biden said the disease had spread despite that treatment, describing it as having moved into his father’s bones and beyond. He said the condition was painful and debilitating in many respects, but that his father was still out and about and still doing his thing. He grew emotional at points while discussing his father’s health, calling it hard and sad to watch.



Jill Biden had told NBC News in June that the former president would live with cancer permanently, noting that metastasis to the bones changed the picture entirely. A spokesman for the former president declined on Saturday to comment on the interview. Biden’s memoir is due after the mid-term elections. Sources: AFP, AP