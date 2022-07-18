Chemill Launches Clinically Proven Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray – VirX™ in Hong Kong　A Safe Antiviral Treatment Killing 99.9% Virus in 2 Minutes to Fight the Pandemic Virus

Clinical Trials in Canada, India and U.K. Confirm the Efficacy







[1] Winchester et al. J Infect. 2021;83(2):237-279.

[1] Winchester et al. J Infect. 2021;83(2):237-279.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 –, today announced the launch of a clinically proven and safe nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), under the brand name VirX™ for prevention against the pandemic virus, in Hong Kong.Developed and patented by SaNOtize Research in Canada, the nasal spray, containing nitric oxide, can be delivered in small amount into a person's nasal cavity, thus killing 99.9% viruses in the respiratory upper airways within 2 minutes. Its proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2 help reduce viral load and act as a physical and chemical barrier to prevent viruses from incubating and spreading to the lungs.The safety and efficacy of VirX™ has been proven in several clinic trials conducted in Canada, U.K. and India clinical trials from its innovator, SaNOtize showed Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was a safe and effective antiviral treatment for SARS CoV-2. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. [1] VirX™, the breakthrough antivirus nasal spray, is effective in preventing infection in nasal cavity, which helps stopping the spread of the pandemic virus alongside with other antivirus measures, such as vaccination, wearing mask and hand-sanitising.said, "As an enterprise our constant endeavour is to make an impact and help resolve existing health issues of the region, by bringing innovative drugs and medical technologies. Over the past couple of years, several variants of pandemic virus have impacted Hong Kong; and with the recent Omicron variant infecting in waves, it is important to have a strong and efficacious defence tool. We are pleased to partner with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and SaNOtize Research & Development Corp to bring the highly effective and safe VirX™ Nasal spray to fight the pandemic virus in Hong Kong."VirX™ retails at HKD 299.00 in select Mannings Stores in Hong Kong and selected ecommerce stores such as HKTVmall.com . It is an over-the-counter nasal spray that could be purchased conveniently and protect people's health in various vulnerable situations, such as travelling, under quarantine and in crowded places.

About Chemill Pharma Ltd.

Chemill Pharma Ltd. is an impact driven healthcare organisation committed to accelerate accessibility to affordable, innovative healthcare solutions. Ensuring sustainable health systems, by partnering with leading companies globally, to make best in class medicine available with disruptive technological advantages. Chemill Pharma is a leading importer, distributor and wholesaler of pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and medical devices.



For more information, visit www.chemillpharma.com



About SaNOtize Research & Development Corp.



SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. is a Pharmaceutical company based in Vancouver, BC, commercializing the multi-faceted antimicrobial properties of a liquid producing nitric oxide. The company has developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent upper respiratory and topical infections.



About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world’s top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world’s top 50 companies in the off-patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world’s most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year in a row.



For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.



