Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku Wins JTBC Grand Prize At The 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards In Korea　

Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku received the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation in Korea on December 31, 2022

Award underscores the star power and popularity of Son Suk-ku, whose latest hit drama, BIG BET , ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 1, 2022

, ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 1, 2022 Looking ahead, Son Suk-ku is set to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas, D.P. SEASON 2 and MURDEROUS TOY.







[1] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/streaming/south-korea/2023-01-01/ , TOP 10 on Disney+ in South Korea on January 1, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 January 2023 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), was awarded the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation in Korea on December 31, 2022.Good Data Corporation is an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea. The 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards is based on the results of aggregating the weekly ranking points of every actor who appeared in the 119 dramas that aired from January 1, 2022 to December 24, 2022, for each major broadcasting station. The ranking points were derived from drama-related information generated on social media and netizens’ reactions to the drama.The JTBC Grand Prize received by Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku serves as a testament to his star power and popularity in Korea. His latest hit drama,, ranked in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 1, 2022. [1] is an 8-episode drama series, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ on December 21, 2022, and airs every Wednesday. Headlined by Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku, Choi Min Shik, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Lee Dong Hwi and Jo Jae Yoon, it relates the eventful life of a man who gains success through the casino industry.Directed by Kang Yoon Sung of the 2017 box office hit, which was co-presented and distributed by the Group’s subsidiary, Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd.,was produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media.Looking ahead, Son Suk-ku is set to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas,and. He is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed luxury brand Gucci in April 2021.Hashtag: #SpackmanEntertainmentGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit