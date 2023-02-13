Metro Finance 22nd Anniversary Gala Dinner Cum Award Presentation Ceremony for 《Hong Kong Leaders ‘Choice 2023》
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 February 2023 – While it is never easy to become leader of a successful enterprise, it is more difficult to have brands recognized by business leaders. Noting that there is no brand award steered by business leaders, CEO and senior management to recognize and applaud distinguished brands with high quality and leading position in the market, Metro Finance thus launched the “Hong Kong Leaders’ Choice” in 2007, which has met with overwhelming success in the past years.