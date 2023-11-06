Hang Lung X HKYWCA “Love·No·Limit” Dementia Friendly Program – Community Inclusion Day Supporting over 2,200 dementia patients and carers for three years in a row

Advocating early assessment Building a dementia-friendly community
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 November 2023 – The Hang Lung X HKYWCA “Love·No·Limit” Dementia Friendly Program – Community Inclusion Day, co-organized for the third consecutive year by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) and the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association (“HKYWCA”), was successfully held at Amoy Plaza last weekend. Activities from free brain health consultations and cognitive testing providing information about important community resources and referral services to an exhibition of artworks co-created by dementia patients, carers and volunteers are offered at the event. The two-day event attracted more than 12,000 members of the community, dementia patients, and carers. To keep promoting a dementia-friendly community, the “Love·No·Limit” Community Inclusion Day, expected to benefit more than 240 people with complimentary cognitive assessment, will also take place at Kornhill Plaza this year from November 11 to 12.