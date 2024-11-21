Beloved Disney ∙ Pixar Characters Come to Life as 10 FURRY NICE Collectible Furry Friend Sets at 7-Eleven

“Embroidered Case” Design Series



Inside Out Joy “Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set”



Bring home the joy with this adorable set featuring Joy from Inside Out! This soft and fuzzy mini case, perfect for storing small essentials, features a delightful, embroidered design of Joy in her signature yellow dress, surrounded by memory orbs. She’s even holding Riley’s core memory, representing hope and imagination! The matching mini comb is a vibrant yellow with “Joy” printed on it and is perfect for keeping your hair tidy on the go.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long



Inside Out Disgust “Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set”



What’s your biggest pet peeve? Disgust, the most discerning of emotions, is always ready with a withering put-down! This Furry Mini Case captures Disgust’s signature look of disapproval perfectly, set against a vibrant light purple backdrop. The green colour of the case represents broccoli, Riley’s least favourite food, adding a fun touch to this quirky design. The set also includes a light purple mini mirror with “Disgust” printed on the back, featuring an elegant pattern that matches Disgust’s dress. This detailed and stylish set is a must-have for any fan of the film!



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter



Toy Story Buzz Lightyear “Furry Mini Case + Clothes Brush Set”



“To Infinity and Beyond!” This iconic phrase from Buzz Lightyear inspires us all to reach for the stars and push our limits. This Furry Mini Case captures Buzz’s adventurous spirit with a dynamic embroidered design of him blasting off against a vibrant purple background. The set also includes a bright, fluorescent green clothes brush with “Buzz Lightyear” printed on it, making it a practical and stylish tool for keeping your clothes fuzz-free all winter long.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Clothes Brush Dimensions: Approx. 10cm long



Toy Story Woody “Furry Mini Case + Cleaning Cloth Set”



Woody, the quick-witted cowboy who always leads his friends on incredible adventures, takes centre stage in this charming set. The Furry Mini Case features a detailed embroidered appliqué of Woody in his iconic cowboy outfit, exuding confidence against a backdrop of cacti and colourful balloons that evoke the Wild West. This set also includes a brown cleaning cloth featuring Woody and his friends from Toy Story, including Bo Peep and Mr. Potato Head, adding a touch of fun to this practical accessory.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Cleaning Cloth Dimensions: Approx. 20cm x 20cm



Toy Story Alien “Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set”



Everyone’s favourite three-eyed extraterrestrial is here to make your Christmas out of this world! This Furry Mini Case features an adorable, embroidered appliqué of Alien being chosen by the claw, surrounded by twinkling stars. It’s a playful and charming accessory that’s perfect for everyday use or holiday parties. And with “Alien” printed on the back, you can carry a bit of Pixar magic with you wherever you go. The set also includes a calming light green mini comb with “Alien” printed on it, adding a touch of fun to your daily routine.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long



“Character Window Case” Design Series



Inside Out Sadness “Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set”



Sadness, from Inside Out, reminds us that all emotions are important, even sadness. This calming blue Furry Mini Case, with its teardrop patterns, captures her gentle spirit perfectly. The set also includes a sleek mini mirror with “Sadness” printed on the back and delicate teardrop accents. Perfect for touch-ups, it’s a stylish reminder to embrace all your feelings this festive season.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter



Inside Out Anger “Furry Mini Case + Clothes Brush Set”



When it comes to fiery emotions in Inside Out, Anger takes the crown! This Furry Mini Case perfectly captures his explosive personality with a close-up design of his face, complete with a furrowed brow and clenched teeth. His signature flames are crafted from felt for a textured touch, while the clear PVC lower half features a fiery pattern, reflecting his hot-headed nature. This set also includes a compact and foldable clothes brush, ideal for removing those pesky fuzzballs from your winter sweaters. With “Anger” printed on it, this handy tool is ready to tackle any fashion emergency, just like Anger himself!



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Clothes Brush Dimensions: Approx. 10cm long



Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski “Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set”



The ever-resourceful Mike Wazowski, with his endless supply of ideas and top-notch scaring skills, is a true legend at Monsters, Inc.! This vibrant green Furry Mini Case captures his infectious energy and features an adorable design of Mike with his signature smile. The clear PVC window playfully displays his safety helmet, scream canister, and employee badge, essential tools for any Scarer.



The set also includes a mini mirror with “Mike” printed on the back, along with colourful doors leading to the human world, bringing the magic of Monsters, Inc. to life.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter



Monsters, Inc. Sulley “Furry Mini Case + Cleaning Cloth Set”



Despite his towering size and intimidating roar, Sulley has a heart of gold, making him one of the most lovable characters in Monsters, Inc. This Furry Mini Case captures his gentle nature with a clear PVC window showcasing colourful doors, representing his journeys to the human world to collect energy. And with “Sulley” printed on the back, you can carry his friendly presence with you wherever you go.



The set also includes a vibrant yellow cleaning cloth featuring Sulley diligently studying with books, a pen, and a backpack – a humorous nod to his efforts to master the art of scaring. This lightweight and foldable cloth is perfect for cleaning glasses, screens, and more, adding a touch of Monsters, Inc. fun to your everyday routine.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Cleaning Cloth Dimensions: Approx. 20cm x 20cm



Toy Story Lotso “Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set”



Get ready for a cuddly encounter with Lotso! This charming pink Furry Mini Case features a close-up design of Lotso’s friendly face. The clear PVC window is adorned with adorable strawberries and flowers, adding a delightful touch. Clip it onto your bag or keys for an extra dose of cuteness – perfect for anyone who loves all things pink and adorable!



The set also includes a lovely pink mini comb with “Lotso” printed on it, ready to help you tame those tangles and achieve a perfectly smooth hairstyle.



Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter



Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long



CAUTION:

We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use of this product.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

This product contains cords that may pose a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision is required for use by children. USE & CARE:

Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Furry Mini Cases are hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean the plush.

Do not tumble dry or iron the plush.

