Taiwan’s Most Coveted Omakase Teppanyaki, “MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore,” Is Finally in Singapore!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 December 2024 – The highly sought-after omakase teppanyaki restaurant from Taiwan, is making its soft-opening in Singapore this December!Following the success of its Tokyo and Hong Kong branches, MinSuiZen·Raku is opening its third overseas outlet at, conveniently located just a 3-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station. With its urban-chic ambiance paired with elegant Japanese dining elements, the restaurant is poised to capture the hearts of food enthusiasts in Singapore.Specialising in, the Tanjong Pagar branch offers a meticulously curated 12-course menu priced at SGD 138. Diners can expect premium ingredients such as fresh seasonal fish, salmon, scallops, black tiger prawns, rich prawn soup, and Japan’s A5 Wagyu beef.MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore reservations are live, don’t miss out on this exclusive experience!Presented with Japanese artisan tableware and minimalist plating, every dish highlights the natural flavours of the ingredients, prepared with precision by culinary experts. This omakase experience promises not only gourmet delights but also the thrill of surprise with each course.From, during the soft-opening period, all diners will receive a complimentary, crafted by the head chef. Birthday celebrants dining during this period will also be treated to an exclusive chef’s special dessert.Having won thein Taiwan for two consecutive years, MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore is set to replicate its success in Singapore by incorporating local ingredients, creating a truly unique dining experience.Check your calendars and get ready to experience a culinary adventure!Seats are filling up fast, make your reservation now!Follow MinSuiZen·Raku Singapore on social media for more updates!Hashtag: #MinSuiZenRakuSingapore #SGFoodie #TeppanyakiExperience #TanjongPagarDining #JapaneseCuisine #LuxuryDiningSG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.