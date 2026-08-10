Rs115bn Flood Rehabilitation Project in Balochistan Restructured – Quietly

QUETTA: A World Bank-funded flood rehabilitation programme worth Rs115 billion in Balochistan has been restructured without public announcement, according to a Dawn report.



More than 134,000 flood-affected families in the province are being affected by the change, which comes against the backdrop of investigations into record tampering and duplicate claims in the beneficiary lists.



The revelation raises fresh questions about the delivery of post-flood recovery assistance in a province that has repeatedly borne the brunt of extreme weather events, and where the gap between allocated funds and households actually reached has been a recurring complaint.



The restructuring adds to a broader national conversation about disaster spending, coming as Pakistan absorbs another punishing monsoon season and prepares for further heavy rainfall.