The Guessing Game Ends: Adnan Siddiqui Unveils Tamasha Season Five Line-Up

KARACHI: After weeks of speculation, Adnan Siddiqui announced that he would officially reveal the contestant list for the fifth season of *Tamasha* on ARY Digital, with shooting beginning the following day.



In an Instagram story, the actor-turned-game-master noted that YouTubers, bloggers, podcasters and what he jokingly called self-appointed *Tamasha* intelligence agencies had spent weeks confidently declaring who was in and who was out — some of them, he quipped, apparently knowing before the team did. The guessing game, he said, was over.



In an accompanying video, Siddiqui said he was on his way to the studio, where the new set would be unveiled to the press before contestants moved in. He had earlier posted a picture from the revamped set alongside past winners Umer Aalam, Aruba Mirza, Aqeel Yousaf and Saif Ali Khan, with ARY Digital CEO Jerjees Seja also present.



*Tamasha* is the Pakistani take on the reality format first popularised by the Dutch show *Big Brother*, in which contestants live together cut off from the outside world, compete in challenges for immunity and luxuries, and survive on public votes. Last season’s winner took home close to two and a half million rupees.