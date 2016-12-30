Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 Islamabad sees unprecedented success

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s premier real estate website, successfully concluded its two-day Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 (Islamabad) on Sunday. The event saw a massive footfall of 40,000 visitors and converged real estate developers, sellers, and buyers under one roof at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in the federal capital for a weekend full of information exchange, on-the-spot deals and lots of fun.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries President Abdul Rauf Alam was the chief guest, while other known personalities including Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Iftikhar and Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi also visited the Pak-China Friendship Centre and met event exhibitors.

Earthlink Real Estate, Royal Mall & Residency, Riverwalk, Capital Residencia, Zeeshan Estate Management & Builders, Wah Model Town, DHA Bahawalpur, Square One, and DHA Multan were among the prominent exhibitors of the event.

The Zameen.com team orchestrated extensive marketing campaigns, including airing ad campaigns on various television channels, putting up billboards and streamers across the city, and broadcasting radio commercials, to ensure that every real estate enthusiast showed up at the event and made the most of this grand opportunity to meet property developers, agents and experts under one roof.

Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 (Islamabad) was not just about real estate activities, as food vendors, acrobats, clowns and a dedicated play area kept families and children entertained at the event.

The wildly popular Wheel of Fortune continued to spin throughout the event and visitors were given exciting prizes while the photo booths further amped up the visitor experience. A lucky draw was also held at the end of the event to give away LED televisions, smartphones, microwave ovens and power banks to the fortunate winners.

“We feel proud to have organised a successful event for the second time in Islamabad in 2016. The incredible turnout surpassed our expectations, making us believe that our efforts have paid off well,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “We do not plan to stop here, as we are all set to hold another property expo in Karachi in January 2017.”

Zameen.com was founded in 2006 by the Ali Khan brothers and has grown to become Pakistan’s largest and most trusted real estate website. With over 750 employees, the portal has offices in 11 and presence in 30 cities across the county. It flaunts a monthly traffic of over 3.5 million visitors, 11,000 registered real estate agencies, and a large number of property developers.

