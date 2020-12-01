Zane Morton to oversee DHL Global Forwarding in New Zealand and Fiji
- The
logistics veteran brings four decades of DHL experience to the key role in the
South Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 December 2020 – As the business in DHL Global Forwarding New Zealand and
Fiji continue on its growth trajectory, the freight specialist of the Deutsche
Post DHL Group officially appoints Zane Morton as Managing Director for these two countries in
the South Pacific effective today. Having built an illustrious career with the
Group spanning almost four decades, Morton will lead the operations in New
Zealand and oversee the growth of the business in Fiji, managed by Country
Manager Ray Viegas, who will report to him.
“Across his
many different roles and responsibilities, Zane has proven himself to be a
respected leader, who is customer-oriented in his outlook and finely attuned to
developments in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. We are confident
he will help our businesses in New Zealand and Fiji reach greater heights
amidst the current challenging microenvironment and augment existing synergies
between our operations in New Zealand and Fiji,” said Charles Kaufmann, CEO, DHL
Global Forwarding North Asia South Pacific.
New
Zealand’s exports grew 58.6% in the last decade between 2009 and 2019. DHL
Global Forwarding is optimistic about the growth potential in the market and
considers perishables, life sciences and healthcare, amongst others, as promising
areas that the company would further develop.
Reporting
to Kaufmann in this new role, Morton said, “I’m acutely aware that I’m taking
on the role at a very interesting time. In the short term, the industry will face
a massive undertaking of delivering an unprecedented
volume of more than 10 billion doses of vaccines
worldwide; at the same time, DHL Global Forwarding is undergoing a digital
transformation with the rollout of myDHLi in
accordance to the Group’s Strategy 2025
to futureproof the organization and improve operational excellence in the long
term. I am excited to lead the teams in New Zealand and Fiji to take on these
challenges and leverage the opportunities to bring the business to greater
heights.”
DHL recently published a white
paper on securing a stable supply chain for vaccines and medical goods
during health crises and how the transport of vaccines as a highly
temperature-sensitive product can be managed effectively to combat the further
spread of the COVID-19 virus. The global logistics leader has been serving the
life science and healthcare sector for over 20 years, shipping all sorts of
pharmaceutical and medical-related products, including vaccines and
therapeutics, worldwide.
Morton
first joined DHL in New Zealand in 1983 and held various positions during his
career, including Operations Management, Country Sales & Marketing Manager,
Country Ocean Freight Manager and Wellington Branch Manager. In 2006, he
relocated to Dubai where he was the Regional Marketing and Sales Manager for
DHL Middle East and Africa for DHL Global Forwarding. He returned to New
Zealand in 2011 and was appointed Head of Ocean Freight in 2012, and
subsequently named Head of Sales in 2015.
Note to editors:
The New Zealand- Europe FTA represents an opportunity to
gain better access to the bloc’s almost 500 million consumers through lower
tariffs, and new multi-modal shipping options could also lead to even more
savings for importers. Read more on DHL’s Logistics of Things.
