Zane Morton to oversee DHL Global Forwarding in New Zealand and Fiji

The

logistics veteran brings four decades of DHL experience to the key role in the

South Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 December 2020 – As the business in DHL Global Forwarding New Zealand and

Fiji continue on its growth trajectory, the freight specialist of the Deutsche

Post DHL Group officially appoints Zane Morton as Managing Director for these two countries in

the South Pacific effective today. Having built an illustrious career with the

Group spanning almost four decades, Morton will lead the operations in New

Zealand and oversee the growth of the business in Fiji, managed by Country

Manager Ray Viegas, who will report to him.

“Across his

many different roles and responsibilities, Zane has proven himself to be a

respected leader, who is customer-oriented in his outlook and finely attuned to

developments in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. We are confident

he will help our businesses in New Zealand and Fiji reach greater heights

amidst the current challenging microenvironment and augment existing synergies

between our operations in New Zealand and Fiji,” said Charles Kaufmann, CEO, DHL

Global Forwarding North Asia South Pacific.

New

Zealand’s exports grew 58.6% in the last decade between 2009 and 2019. DHL

Global Forwarding is optimistic about the growth potential in the market and

considers perishables, life sciences and healthcare, amongst others, as promising

areas that the company would further develop.

Reporting

to Kaufmann in this new role, Morton said, “I’m acutely aware that I’m taking

on the role at a very interesting time. In the short term, the industry will face

a massive undertaking of delivering an unprecedented

volume of more than 10 billion doses of vaccines

worldwide; at the same time, DHL Global Forwarding is undergoing a digital

transformation with the rollout of myDHLi in

accordance to the Group’s Strategy 2025

to futureproof the organization and improve operational excellence in the long

term. I am excited to lead the teams in New Zealand and Fiji to take on these

challenges and leverage the opportunities to bring the business to greater

heights.”

DHL recently published a white

paper on securing a stable supply chain for vaccines and medical goods

during health crises and how the transport of vaccines as a highly

temperature-sensitive product can be managed effectively to combat the further

spread of the COVID-19 virus. The global logistics leader has been serving the

life science and healthcare sector for over 20 years, shipping all sorts of

pharmaceutical and medical-related products, including vaccines and

therapeutics, worldwide.

Morton

first joined DHL in New Zealand in 1983 and held various positions during his

career, including Operations Management, Country Sales & Marketing Manager,

Country Ocean Freight Manager and Wellington Branch Manager. In 2006, he

relocated to Dubai where he was the Regional Marketing and Sales Manager for

DHL Middle East and Africa for DHL Global Forwarding. He returned to New

Zealand in 2011 and was appointed Head of Ocean Freight in 2012, and

subsequently named Head of Sales in 2015.

Note to editors:

The New Zealand- Europe FTA represents an opportunity to

gain better access to the bloc’s almost 500 million consumers through lower

tariffs, and new multi-modal shipping options could also lead to even more

savings for importers. Read more on DHL’s Logistics of Things.





