DHL Global Connectedness Index 2020 signals recovery of globalization from COVID-19 setback

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3

December 2020 – Today, DHL and the NYU Stern

School of Business released the DHL Global Connectedness Index 2020 (GCI). The report, now in its seventh edition,

is the first comprehensive assessment of globalization during the spreading COVID-19

pandemic. It tracks international flows of trade, capital, information and

people across 169

countries and territories. After holding steady in 2019, current forecasts imply that the

index will fall significantly in 2020 due to the distancing effects of COVID-19

on societies, such as closed borders, travel bans and grounded passenger

airlines. Nonetheless, the pandemic is unlikely to send the world’s overall

level of connectedness below where it stood during the 2008 — 09 global

financial crisis. Trade and capital flows have already started to recover and

international data flows surged during the spreading pandemic as

in-person contact migrated online, boosting international internet traffic,

phone calls and e-commerce.

“The

current crisis has shown how indispensable international connections are for

maintaining the global economy, securing people’s livelihoods and helping

companies strengthen their trading levels,” says John Pearson, CEO of DHL

Express. “Connected supply chains and logistics networks play an essential role

in keeping the world running and stabilizing globalization especially at a time

of a crisis that spans our globe. This reminds us of the need to stay

prepared for any challenge. The recent vaccine breakthrough has put a spotlight

on the systemic importance of fast and secure medical logistics dependent on a

worldwide interconnected network that effectively ensures international

distribution.”

While

COVID-19 has disrupted business and life around the world, it has not severed

the fundamental links that connect nations. “This report shows that

globalization did not collapse in 2020, but that the pandemic did transform — at

least temporar­ily — how countries connect. It also demonstrates both the

dangers of a world where critical linkages break down and the urgent need for

more effective cooperation in the face of global challenges,” comments GCI lead

author Steven A. Altman, Senior Research Scholar and Director of the DHL

Initiative on Globalization at the NYU Stern School of Business. “Stronger

global connectedness could accelerate the world’s recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic, as countries that connect more to international flows tend to enjoy

faster economic growth.”

Six Asia

Pacific countries ranked among top 30, Southeast Asia countries outperform

expectations

In

the report, six Asia Pacific countries are ranked in the top 30 for overall

connectedness — a measure of both their depth and breadth of connectivity —

with Singapore ranked second, Malaysia 16th, Taiwan (China) 19th,

South Korea 22nd, Hong Kong S.A.R. 25th, and Thailand at

30th. Singapore took the top spot on the depth scale, which measures

international flow relative to domestic activity, followed by Hong Kong S.A.R.

at a close second. On the breadth dimension, which captures whether a country’s

international flows are spread out globally or more narrowly focused, Asia

Pacific countries also scored well, with South Korea and Japan coming in at fifth

and sixth respectively.

Of

particular note, the list of economies that have punched well above their

weight in terms of international flows are led by Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam,

Malaysia, the Netherlands, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique,

Hungary, and Thailand. Fully half of these top 10 countries are located in

Southeast Asia, a region where countries tend to have unusually high trade

depth. The report finds that Southeast Asian countries benefitted from linkages

with wider Asian supply chain networks as well as ASEAN policy initiatives promoting

regional economic integration.

“Over

the years, globalization and greater international connectedness have not only

raised the living standards and income levels of people all over Asia, it has

also helped to keep trade and critical supplies moving during challenging times

such as during this pandemic. Greater international connectedness drives

economic recovery and prosperity, and at DHL Express we have seen how the

growth of cross-border e-commerce has built great businesses and improved lives

across the region,” said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. “With the recent

signing of the RCEP, we are

confident that Asia Pacific countries will bounce back from this pandemic

stronger and become even more connected.”

The COVID-19

stress test for globalization: Digital flows surging, trade and capital flows

recovering, people flows plummeting

Predictably, lockdowns and travel bans to curb the spread of the virus

have led to an unprecedented collapse of people flows in 2020. The number of

people traveling to foreign countries is on track to fall 70% in 2020,

according to the latest UN forecast. International tourism may not return to

its pre-pandemic level until 2023. In contrast, trade, capital, and information

flows have held up surprisingly well. International trade has rebounded strongly after a sharp plunge at the

onset of the pandemic and remains a vital backbone for economies worldwide.





Capital flows were hit harder. Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows,

which reflect companies buying, building or reinvesting in operations abroad,

could fall 30-40% this year, as also projected by the UN. However, strong

policy responses by governments and central banks have helped to stabilize

markets. Digital information flows have surged as the pandemic has sent work,

play and education online. People and companies rushed to stay connected

digitally, driving double-digit increases in global internet traffic.





The DHL Global Connectedness Index employs more than 3.5 million data

points to track the globalization of 169 countries over the period from 2001 to

2019. It measures each country’s global connectedness based both on the size of

its international flows relative to the size of its domestic economy (‘depth’)

and the extent to which its international flows are distributed globally or

more nar­rowly focused (‘breadth’). This year’s GCI report also marks the start

of the new DHL Initia­tive on Globalization at New York University’s Stern

School of Business. The new research initiative aims to create a leading center

of excellence for data-driven glo­balization research. To learn more about its work,

visit the website at www.stern.nyu.edu/globalization.

The report

was commissioned by DHL and authored by Steven A. Altman and Phillip Bastian of

the New York University Stern School of Business. The methodology used to

calculate the 2020 DHL Global Connectedness Index is largely unchanged from previous

editions of the index. The only significant methodological change introduced in

this edition is the addition of international scien­tific research collaboration

as a component mea­sure within the information pillar of the index. The data

used to compute the index have been com­pletely updated both to extend the

results up to 2019 as well as to incorporate revised source data for prior

years. They document and dissect levels of globalization, both at the global

level and for 169 countries and territories that together account for 99% of

the world’s GDP and 98% of its population.

The report

and additional background information can be downloaded at www.dhl.com/gci.

