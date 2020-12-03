Leap Into iShopChangi’s Happy Haulidays Specials Featuring Exclusive Discounts and Promotions

Make this holiday season an unforgettable one with iShopChangi. Running until January 3, 2021, shoppers can save up to 60% on over 10,000 top-notch deals. Across stellar sitewide discounts, promotions and vouchers, find a duty-free bargain on everything from the latest electronics to festive wine and spirits.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 December 2020 – As the festive season kicks off for Black Friday, 12.12 and Boxing Day, shoppers have a chance to score some unbeatable deals. Never one to miss out on the action, e-commerce retailer iShopChangi is getting into the spirit of things, with the Happy Haulidays campaign offering sitewide promotions, flash deals and discounts that’ll make this holiday season one to remember.

Running until January 3, 2021, shoppers will discover exclusive savings of up to 60% on more than 10,000 deals, ranging from high-end electronics and premium beauty products to the perfect liquor to share with friends.

Soak Up The Holidays With Splendid Wine & Spirits

When it comes to celebrating the holidays with your loved ones, it never hurts to have a five-star drink on-hand. With iShopChangi, you won’t have a problem finding a delicious tipple, with a vast range of discounted premium brands and new arrivals offering endless Christmas cheer. Look out for our special wine and spirit flash vouchers using the code DRINKS10, offering an extra 10% off with no minimum spend, capped at $50.

Across brands like BAILEYS, TANQUERAY and SINGLETON, you can find a bargain no matter your drink of choice. Plus, there are a wealth of tempting bundle deals and gift packs, including a delicious pairing of Auchentoshan 21 Year Single Malt Whisky with Legent American Bourbon Whisky.

Find A Deal On The Latest Electronics

There’s no better time to stock up on the latest gaming, audio and fitness tech than during the festive season. If you’ve been eyeing an innovative device but haven’t been ready to commit, iShopChangi’s remarkably reduced prices might just be the incentive you need.

With a host of exclusive Christmas deals that are so good you might not want to give away your gift after all, you’ll find high-quality HUAWEI, SONY and NAKAMICHI headphones and speakers at exceptional prices. Alternatively, start the New Year with a bargain on a huge range of FITBIT products.

Secure Flash Vouchers & Promotional Codes

With holiday joy approaching fever pitch, iShopChangi is getting in the mood by offering shoppers an incredible array of promotions and discounts. This holiday season, make the most of iShopChangi’s tiered discount system to ensure you’re getting the biggest bang for your buck.

All you have to do is spend S$100, S$250 or S$800 and apply the relevant code to save S$7, S$20 or S$88 respectively. Simply enter XMAS7, XMAS20 or XMAS88 when you’re ready to checkout! Plus, if you want the ideal bright and bubbly gift, redeem a vibrant tokidoki Kaiju premium for S$6.90. Just spend a minimum of S$100 at iShopChangi to snag these colourful items for a great price.

Make this festive season the best one yet with iShopChangi’s unmissable discounts, promotions and bundle deals. See the latest Happy Hauliday offering with iShopChangi on Facebook to save this Christmas and New Year!

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store — and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website — Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.