7-Eleven’s Own Brand 7-SELECT x Top One Pot Enjoy the tastes of Taiwan in the comfort of your own home

New and exclusive products launched in first-ever collaboration between 7-Eleven and Top One Pot, the renowned Taiwanese hot pot restaurant

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach –

11 December 2020 – As

temperatures drop, hot pot is the go-to dish for Hongkongers to warm themselves

up with and lift their spirits! In their first-ever collaboration, 7-Eleven has teamed up with Top One

Pot — the renowned hot pot restaurant from Taiwan — and launched two exclusive

hot pot items: 7-SELECT x Top One Pot Beef Spicy Hot Pot with Sweet Potato

Noodles and 7-SELECT x Top One Pot

Tomato Soup & Pork Hot Pot with Udon. Now you can enjoy an appetising hot pot meal to go, conveniently in your

own home! In addition, Top One Pot is also releasing a pair of classic snack

items at 7-Eleven – Top One Pot Spicy Braised Chicken Gizzards

and Top One Pot Spicy Braised Dried Tofu — letting you savour the

authentic flavours of Taiwan in Hong Kong anytime, anywhere!

7-SELECT x Top One Pot Beef Spicy Hot Pot with Sweet

Potato Noodles: hot pot for one!

The key component to an authentic spicy or hot pot is

most definitely its mouth-tingling soup base! The gold medal winning executive

chef of Top One Pot created the recipe for 7-SELECT x Top One Pot Beef Spicy

Hot Pot with Sweet Potato Noodles ($45). A perfect blend of aromatic spices and herbs including specially selected

Sichuan green peppercorns and bell peppers gives the recipe that powerful

“mala” kick. Traditional techniques have also been used to enhance the fiery

flavours of the chilli oil to create the ultimate lip-numbing hotpot. The

base is then combined with pork broth to give the dish its uniquely fragrant

and intense flavour. Also containing generous portions of potato noodles and tender

slices of meat, this mouth-watering combination of ingredients makes for one

winter warmer of a meal!

7-SELECT x

Top One Pot Tomato Soup & Pork Hot Pot with Udon: the perfect choice for winter

When it comes to hot pot,

the tomato soup base is a firm favourite for many Hongkongers. Made from fresh

tomatoes and pork broth, the soup base is both deliciously sweet and tangy.

Chewy yet soft udon noodles complete the recipe, resulting in a flavourful and unforgettable

meal for all!

Top One Pot Spicy Braised Chicken Gizzards: an

addictive appetiser

Top One Pot Spicy Braised Chicken Gizzards ($19) are carefully

selected chicken gizzards from Taiwan braised in an aromatic spicy sauce – made

using traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients including cinnamon bark, liquorice

root, aromatic

ginger, and Chinese angelica. These addictive morsels are slightly sweet,

peppery and full of flavour – the perfect appetiser to go with drinks, or a late-night

supper snack!

Top One Pot Spicy Braised Dried Tofu: the ideal

late-night snack!

Top One Pot Spicy Braised Dried Tofu ($19) is made

from non-GMO soybeans and braised in a sauce including several traditional

Chinese medicinal ingredients such as cinnamon bark, star anise and liquorice

root. The hot and tangy marinade infuses into the dried tofu giving the snack

its moreishly sweet and tasty flavour.





7-SELECT Chicken Leg spiced with Tabasco

Brand Pepper Sauce: newly added to our TABASCO® crossover menu!

7-Eleven already has a wide variety of

flavours to choose from when it comes to their crowd-pleasing menu of juicy chicken

legs. And now, as part of its exclusive crossover collection with TABASCO®, we

are proud to introduce the unmissable 7-SELECT Chicken Leg spiced with

Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce ($22)! Enjoy the hot and sour flavours of succulent

chicken seasoned with TABASCO® Pepper Sauce, honey, ketchup, lime juice and

garlic powder. Simply mouth-watering!

All stated prices are valid from 9 December – 22 December 2020. Prices might change without

notification. Product price shown at the

store will be final.