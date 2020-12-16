GBG Awarded Best Solution in Fraud Monitoring & Detection
Regulation Asia announced the winners for its 3rd annual Awards for Excellence 2020
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 December 2020 – GBG (AIM: GBG), the global technology
specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity verification and
location data intelligence, has won Best Solution in Fraud Monitoring &
Detection in the 3rd Regulation
Asia Awards for Excellence 2020 in an online ceremony on 15
December, 2020.
Fraud is an ever-present danger
to financial institutions and their customers, and regulators have taken
notice. In most jurisdictions, financial institutions are required to meet strict
regulatory requirements around technology risk management, outsourcing and
cybersecurity, designed to prevent fraud and other types of financial crime.
Yet, this is rarely enough in the absence of adequate tools to detect, prevent,
and shut out bad actors.
Founded 31 years ago, GBG
provides financial institutions with end-to-end fraud and compliance management
capabilities, using advanced behavioral analytics, collective data intelligence
integrating mobile, IP, email, social, cyber and device, machine learning,
cognitive decisioning, and workflow automation to identify anomalies and detect
fraud. GBG serves more than 20,000 organisations worldwide — including top-tier
banks in Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia — helping
them validate and verify the identities and locations of customers, detect
suspicious behaviour, manage regulatory obligations, and most importantly,
prevent fraud before it occurs.
One of its customers in
Southeast Asia include AmBank, the 6th largest bank
in Malaysia, who had selected GBG
for its sophisticated fraud and cyber transaction and monitoring solution. With
the solution, organisations can effectively leverage advanced behavioral
analysis, continuous session monitoring and device fingerprinting to detect
fraud at the point of origin in
real time, with automated alert and action to stop fraudulent payments across
all channels.
Dev Dhiman, APAC Managing Director
of GBG, commented. “We are thankful to be recognised by
Regulation Asia as the industry leader in fraud monitoring and detection
solutions. We operate in a space where consumers’ and organisations’
hard-earned savings are constantly at risk to financial crimes, where missteps
can lead to brand and reputational damage, and where new regulations and
policies transform how financial institutions engage and transact. As a global
technology provider of fraud and compliance solutions, we see it as our responsibility
to continuously innovate to stay ahead of bad actors. Today, our fraud engine can
readily assimilate collective intelligence and AI analytics from IP, mobile,
device, email, social, location and cyber to enhance fraud detection and
prevention in a digital-first world, and this provides our customers with the
benefit of a safer and scalable digital environment in real time. We are
grateful to have our customers trusting GBG to protect their businesses and
customers, and we will continue to work hard in our next-gen product roadmap.”
GBG’s
solution monitors all online web traffic for cyber threats, including
non-monetary online banking events, and provides financial institutions with
the ability to detect man-in-the-middle attacks, transaction fraud, phishing
attacks, compromise of application systems and information, social engineering
attacks, first and third party fraud, bot attacks and emulators, and trojans
and malware.
“GBG
has what could be the most effective product offering in the fraud detection
and monitoring space,” remarked one judge on the awards panel. “Their
end-to-end solution is powerful and integrates with key corporate functions to
produce the output required. GBG also has business and support teams stationed in
key client jurisdictions, who are well versed with local regulatory
requirements. This is likely one of the keys to their continued success.”
For
more information about GBG’s range of solutions in APAC, click here. To view
GBG recent awards and achievements, visit us here.
About the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020
The Regulation Asia Awards
for Excellence recognises financial institutions, technology companies,
legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that have helped meet
the challenges of the ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory
landscape in Asia Pacific. Each year, submissions are diligently evaluated and award
winners selected by a panel of industry experts serving as judges.
For a full list of the award
winners, visit www.regulationasia.com/awards.
About GBG:
GBG offers a range of solutions that help
organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their
customers.
Our market-leading technology, data and expertise
help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and
establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with
their customers online.
Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team
members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70
countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide
digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to
Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands.
To
find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers,
visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us
on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.