Relicase realized a bold concept of “Black Boxes” in Museum of Islamic Art Doha
CHENGDU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 December 2020 – Relicase, a professional manufacturer of
high-end display cases and the leading brand of display cases in China, has
announced to have fabricated museum display “black boxes” in Museum
of Islamic Art Doha.
The Museum of Islamic Art Doha is so far the most comprehensive museum
themed on Islamic Art. It contains Islamic artworks from all over the world.
Paintings, glass, metalwork, manuscripts, and textiles dating from the 7th
century to the 13th century BC stitches together a glorious history of Islam.
Collaborating with famous French interior designer Wilmotte & Associés
SA, Relicase fabricated museum display cases for these treasures in the
galleries. Designed as “black boxes” without natural light, the
galleries are quite literally made to allow visitors to appreciate these
objects of utilitarian origin. The showcases fade and float in the air so as to
best enhance the artworks. These display cases secure and blend perfectly into
the awe-inspiring interior spaces of the museum.
This perfect realization of bold concepts of the case design is a specialty
of Relicase. Showcases were made to pass the most rigorous quality tests. After
more than ten years from their installation, one can still find the same
distinction in the bold design that permeates throughout these I.M. Pei’s
inspired exhibition halls.
Relicase proved its excellence in showcase manufacturing once again with
first-class quality tested by the highest international standards and cooperation
with major museums around the world.
About Relicase
Established in 2004. Relicase is a professional manufacturer of high-end
display cases and is the leading brand of display cases in China which strives
to be a premier brand in this category in the world. Relicase always
incorporates constant improvements in products and encourages innovation in
technical applications. We have supplied customized display cases and technical
services to more than 370 museums, art galleries, libraries, cultural
institutions and private collectors in 17 countries and regions around the
world.