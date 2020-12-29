World Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) Confirms: Belgium has regained its ASF-free status

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Media OutReach – 29 December 2020 – On 21 December 2020, the World

Organisation of Animal

Health (OIE) confirmed the ASF-free status

in all suidae of Belgium, which had been removed

since September 2018

due to the

outbreak of ASF

in the wild

boar population. Prior to the

OIE publication, Belgium’s FASFC (Federal Agency

for the Safety

of the Food Chain) provided the OIE with all necessary data which proved that Belgium has been ASF-free

for more than one year: a necessary condition to claiming the status of being ASF-free. Throughout this entire period, Belgium was successful in

keeping its domestic herd of pigs ASF-free.

Official declaration by the OIE

DECISIVE AND CONSISTENT ACTIONS

HAVE LED TO THE

ERADICATION OF ASF IN THE

WILD BOAR POPULATION

From

the start of the outbreak in September 2018,

Belgium’s strategy was

to eradicate ASF

(African Swine Fever)

in the wild boar

population. A wide

variety of measures

and actions were

taken. Fencing, forests

closed to the

public, intensive search and destroy programme, hunting and trapping–all proved to be key success

factors in achieving this goal.

In

just one year, no new positive cases were detected. In total 5,422 wild boars

were examined for ASF, of

which 833 were confirmed positive for ASF. The last

positive case confirmed on a fresh

wild boar carcass

dates from 11 August 2019.

MOST IMPORTANT:

DOMESTIC

HERD WAS KEPT SAFE AND ASF-FREE AT ALL TIMES

Belgium is one of Europe’s

key pork producers, exporting more than two-thirds of its pork production. To protect

this important sector,

it was crucial to prevent

the disease from

infecting the domestic herd.

On top of the comprehensive bio-security rules that were already

in place, extra measures were implemented. This means, amongst

other things, that

every sick pig must be tested for ASF, regardless of the symptoms. To date, the number of samplings, all negative, amounts

to more than 22,000–and still counting.

VIA CONTINUOUS MONITORING AND CONTROL, ALERTNESS REMAINS HIGH

Despite

the regained ASF-free status, Belgium will keep monitoring for animal diseases

in the future, both

in the domestic

herd as well

as in the wild population. The surveillance and control measures remain in force

for the time being.

EUROPEAN LAW HAD ALREADY REINSTATED BELGIUM’S

ASF-FREE STATUS

The OIE publication follows

the decision by the European

Commission on 20 November 2020 to abolish

the regulated zones that were put in place

after the outbreak of the virus

in wild boar.

BELGIAN PORK WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE AGAIN,

WORLDWIDE

Over the last few decades, Belgium

has exported pork to more than 70 countries. As Belgium communicates transparently with

its trading partners around the world,

importing countries will

soon be provided

with all information necessary to allow trade to resume.

“It is a relief to the Belgian pork suppliers that the OIE has published Belgium’s ASF-free status. Importing countries will be provided with all information necessary so that they can lift ASF-related restrictions.

Excellent news for importers!”

Contact your Belgian pork supplier

Full information about Belgian pork can be found on: europeanpork.eu | artofmeat.eu | belgianmeat.com

Or contact Belgian Meat Office.

About Belgian Meat Office

Belgian Meat Office coordinates pork and beef export activities. The meat export agency was founded in 2003 under the

Flanders’ Agricultural Marketing Board (VLAM) umbrella.