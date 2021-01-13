American Express Malaysia on building a culture of transparency and trust through colleague experience

KUALA LUMPUR,

MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 January 2021 – In a new normal that is constantly

changing and transforming, people are at the heart of an organization’s

continuity and success more than ever before. Events of the past year have

shown how critical engaging employee experiences are in driving performance as

organizations dug deep to draw strength, inspiration and ideas.

Helping organizations to

put their people at the center of performance is Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart

company with a unique approach to human capital. With decades of expertise in

culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent

advisory services, Kincentric helps organizations to be the best in the

business through the Kincentric Best

Employers program.

Kincentric Best Employers

is a leading employer benchmarking program which measures and recognizes

extraordinary employers who demonstrate workplace excellence. For 20 years, the

Kincentric Best Employers program has recognized leading employers across the

world who are committed to realizing great workplace experiences with the

Kincentric Best Employers certification, backed by over 50 years of employee

research and a global database of over 15 million employees. Selected by an

independent panel of judges, these organizations are leading the way in aspects

that are crucial for success — employee engagement, agility, engaging

leadership and talent focus.

This year, five

organizations were awarded the Kincentric Best Employers in Malaysia, selected

by a 3-person judging panel composed of industry-leading HR professionals.

Reflecting on Kincentric

Best Employers in Malaysia 2020, judge Dato’ Tharuma Rajah who is also founder

and CEO of Garage Analytics commented how “the recent pandemic has proven with

empirical evidence that employee engagement is critical during tough times. The

‘X’ factor is senior leadership and people managers who create the motivational

energy that compels employees to action even when they are working remotely. We

have seen how various companies have done engagement practices in a very

innovative and creative manner which had a positive impact on their business

results.”

Standing ‘head and

shoulders’ above the rest in this year’s program is Kincentric Best of the Best

Employer in Malaysia 2020, American Express Malaysia. The global services company

was also inducted into Kincentric Best Employers in Malaysia Hall of Fame, after

winning the Best Employer in Malaysia for the 10th consecutive year.

“We first joined

Kincentric Best Employers program in 2005 as we were interested in the program

structure and learnings it could offer. Through the years, this program has not

only helped us gain valuable insight into how colleagues feel about our people

practices, it has also helped us acquire external perspective through knowledge

sharing and best practices. Being included in Kincentric Best Employers in

Malaysia Hall of Fame is an incredible validation of our relationship with our

colleagues,” said Ryan Lai, Vice President and General Manager of American

Express Malaysia.

American Express won

Kincentric Best of the Best Employer in Malaysia 2020 by delivering an

exceptional people-centric experience through three key areas — trust, open

communication and top team alignment.

Lai says, “Our first focus

and priority was ensuring our colleagues felt safe and had the flexibility and

resources they needed at home to continue delivering world class services to

our customers.”

“When we moved to work from home

arrangements, we introduced an initiative called business leave, to allow

colleagues to take paid time off without having to use their annual leave when they

had valid reasons at home that prevented time from being able to work, such as

needing to care for their children or parents’ needs until end of 2020. For

colleagues who had their work or job scope impacted by the pandemic, we

reallocated them to other business areas to keep them motivated, engaged and invested

in delivering their best,” said Anjum Ghaffar, Director Human Resources, Market

Head Malaysia.

Recognizing the

importance of a health and wellness culture from the start of the pandemic,

American Express Malaysia embarked on three key initiatives beginning with the

launch of a telehealth service called CareClix

for colleagues and their immediate family members. Available 24 hours a day, 7

days a week for free, colleagues and their loved ones could consult doctors and

access expert medical care via phone, video chat or a mobile app from the

comfort of their homes.

The company also provided

a one-year complimentary subscription for Calm,

a mental fitness app that provides motivational podcasts, stories and soothing

music designed to help manage stress, experience better sleep and reduce

anxiety. The app completed other dedicated wellbeing activities such as mental

wellbeing sessions, virtual meditation and virtual yoga. Helping to alleviate

medical concerns, colleagues and their enrolled dependents were also provided

with enhanced Covid-19 medical coverage covering testing, hospitalization and

death benefits at no additional cost to them.



With a young workforce

composed of mostly millennials, American Express also found many of them faced

difficulties especially during the lockdown and with transition to working from

home. Having never experienced a crisis in their professional life, inherent

stresses and anxiety from being isolated had a greater impact on younger

colleagues.

“We recognized that we

needed to support each other, so we quickly mobilized ourselves into action.

Communication was a key part of our support and wellbeing strategy, and we knew

we had to do so not only frequently but meaningfully,” explained Lai.

Despite having achieved

so much the past 10 years, American Express is not resting on its laurels. The

company expects a hybrid working model will be the next big change for employee

engagement and is already looking at how to better connect colleagues with

corporate culture in a virtual world.

Lai concludes, “We are

beyond honored to be recognized as the ‘Best of the Best’ by Kincentric Best

Employers 2020, particularly in a year of unpredicted changes that tested our

ability to adapt and brave new ways of working together. As a company that

believes in the powerful backing of our people for progress, we believe that

this success is a true testament of the positive work culture and a holistic

employee experience that we continuously strive to build upon. We dedicate this

win to all Amex colleagues in Malaysia — which motivates us to continue

building a great, diverse place to work and thrive in with opportunities to

learn and grow both professionally and personally. I truly believe that when we

strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”