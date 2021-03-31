Lahore Smart City approved by LDA & Its Impacts on Real Estate Prices

The heart of Punjab and the perk of an astonishing history “Lahore”. This city is growing and developing amusingly and has become one of the most profitable land in the country for the real estate investment. This area is having everything which one can think of.

We all know that this city has always take care of its history and its cultural heritage, the synchronous progress in developments in the city have attracted the real estate investors towards it. The verity and diversity that this land has amazed everyone, and this diversity has given many choices to different budget people. And we can easily see the growth of Lahore commercial industry as many of the country’s head offices of several important businesses are located here. And because of it, this land’s market value is increasing simultaneously.

If someone is eager to make an investment in the real estate of Lahore but do not have enough knowledge for choosing the best area in this city, then the champion.pk is here to help you.

A leading real estate network in Pakistan “The champions “are working as a platform which will connect thousand of property buyers and sellers across the world and bring ease for them. It is a platform which provide the reliable consultancy to their local and international clints. The champion .pk is providing Lahore smart city.

Lahore Smart City approved by LDA

It Is the Lahore project that is launched by Habib Rafiq Limited after their wonderful and successful launched of capital smart city. Habib rafiq Pvt.is a construction and development group based in Pakistan. They are eminent in the industry of real estate in Pakistan because of their impressive construction and projects, and the Lahore Smart City is one of them.

This society in Lahore in located on the GT Road just 200m drive from Kala shah kaku interchange on motorway and also at the eastern bypass. The main Lahore city is well connected with this city and also accessible through the major routes.

The chunks of this Location

There many points that I have to mention here but the first one and the most important one is that, this Lahore Smart City has been approved by LDA.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is responsible for all the new planned developments in Lahore. It also regulates and issues permits for new housing projects, commercial development, constructions and private houses.

This Lahore smart City society got NOC (no objection certificate) by LDA, which will give this society the whole access to all the basic utilities like water, gas and electricity. Which has increased its market value and importance.

And the other benefits are this society is on the 40 mins drive from Gujranwala, and from sialkot it is on 50 min drive.

DHA and Lahore airport can also be accessible from Lahore smart City , as its locate at eastern by pass, which connects with Lahore Ring Road.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION