Digital Marketing Grew In Importance As The Top Digital Skill Needed For Business Viability In Post-Pandemic Era: NTUC LearningHub Survey

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 April 2021 – As consumers alter their retail behaviour due to the pandemic, companies have increasingly turned to digital marketing as a means to reach out to their customers. Digital Marketing skills have therefore grown in importance as the top competency required for business viability, as voted by half of employers in Singapore (50% in 2021 vs 44% in 2020).













In addition, business leaders recognise the need to analyse data to seize opportunities through informed decision-making and project manage the business transformation. Data Analysis (36%) and Project Management (35%) skills have thus remained the top in-demand digital skills in 2021, cementing their position as evergreen competencies in demand by employers in the future of work.





These were some of the key findings in the recent NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB)’s Employer Skills Survey report. The survey, which was conducted in February 2021 with business leaders across Singapore, aimed to uncover the most in-demand skillsets a year after the pandemic. The findings include the top skills by industry cluster: Built Environment, Essential Domestic Services, Lifestyle, Manufacturing and Professional Services, and Trade and Connectivity.

Amid the business imperative to transform digitally, many digital skills have grown in importance. These include Basic IT Support (33% in 2020 vs 34% in 2021), Cybersecurity (25% in 2020 vs to 27% in 2021), Governance, Risk Management & Personal Data Protection (22% in 2020 vs 24% in 2021), AI Machine Learning (20% in 2020 to 22% in 2021) and Robotic Process Automation (17% in 2020 to 20% in 2021).

Commenting on the findings, Anthony Chew, Director of ICT Product Division at NTUC LHUB, says, “While Digital Marketing, Data Analysis and Project Management remain the top in-demand skills by employers, Basic IT Support and Cybersecurity in particular have also grown in importance for businesses amid their digital transformation. This signals the increasing reliance on digital strategies by companies to sustain and grow their businesses in a post-pandemic world. Employees must therefore prepare for the present and future of work by building digital skills and mindsets to adapt to the new digital economy.”

To download the Employers Skills Report 2021, visit https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/employer-skills-report-2021/





