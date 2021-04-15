Teledyne e2v Enables Cutting-Edge Many-Core Processors to Meet Aerospace Challenges

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 15 April 2021 – To satisfy demands from customers in the avionics and space sectors, Teledyne e2v is now in a unique position to supply fully-qualified QorIQ® T4240 processors with tin-lead (SnPb) finishing.













The multi-core T4240 units are able to address extremely compute-intensive application scenarios. Comprising up to 12 dual-threaded PowerArchitecture® cores (24 virtual cores) and attaining frequencies of 1.8GHz, these devices deliver elevated levels of performance while taking up only minimal board space. They feature an extensive range of I/O options – including 10Gbit Ethernet, 1Gbit Ethernet, PCIe, USB, SATA, RapidIO, etc. Thanks to the data path acceleration logic embedded into each T4240, packet classification and processing efficiencies can be boosted significantly. Operational temperatures spanning from -55°C to 125°C are supported.





In addition to the characterisation, screening and qualification of these devices for high-reliability environments (to check they have the necessary robustness, longevity and performance attributes), Teledyne e2v is also supplying the T4240 with a Sn-Pb ball option. This will prove a major advantage in application areas that are not subject to RoHS regulations. Thanks to a testing environment that is identical to original manufacturer NXP, with the same test equipment, test quality and coverage, the integrity of these reliability-augmented processors is fully assured in both Sn-Pb and lead-free options.





Power consumption is another key aspect that needs to be dealt with, in particular for compute-intensive and resource-constrained applications. Here Teledyne e2v engineers will enter into in-depth consultation with the customer concerning their specific application. From this, the power budget requirements (in relation to both static and dynamic power) can be fully understood.





As Thomas Guillemain, Marketing & Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, explains, “Teledyne e2v is in a unique position to provide the T4240 to Aerospace customers in both Sn-Pb and lead-free options. Qualifying this component after Sn-Pb reballing has proved a major challenge, due to the huge size of the package and the number of balls involved. Our comprehensive qualification steps and inspection procedures have shown that going beyond a standard deballing/reballing process is required to maintain full integrity. Thanks to the measures that we have implemented specifically for this component, it is now qualified and available with the highest level of quality and reliability. This differentiates us from competing operations, as we can offer a far superior end product.”





About Teledyne e2v Semiconductors:

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable semiconductor solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal chain – covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog switches, voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving the avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application scenarios.





Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP, Everspin and Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the company is able to provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These span all the way from standard and semi-custom through to fully customized options.





Website: https://semiconductors.teledyneimaging.com/en/home/