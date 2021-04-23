Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 opens for enrolment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 April 2021 – The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2021 is open for enrolment today (April 23). Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories, and the top accolade of the competition – the Award of the Year. The deadline for enrolment is July 16, 2021.





Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), the HKICTA 2021 is organised by eight local industry associations and professional bodies. The award categories and respective Leading Organisers are listed below:





Award Categories Leading Organisers Digital Entertainment Award Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association FinTech Award The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers ICT Startup Award Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association Smart Business Award Hong Kong Computer Society Smart Living Award Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Smart Mobility Award GS1 Hong Kong Smart People Award The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Student Innovation Award Hong Kong New Emerging Technology Education Association





A Grand Award will be granted in each category. A Grand Judging Panel, to be led this year by the President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Professor Wei Shyy, will select the Award of the Year from the eight Grand Awardees.





Since its debut in 2006, the HKICTA has endeavoured to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong’s ICT professionals and enterprises to meet business and social needs, bring benefits to the community through adoption of innovation and technology, and foster Hong Kong’s smart city development together.





Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the OGCIO at 2582 4318 or by emailing hkictawards@ogcio.gov.hk.



