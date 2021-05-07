Sino Jet Named the Largest Fleet in Asia Pacific for the Second Time

Passenger Safety Remains Top Priority

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 May 2021 – Sino Jet has once again been recognized as Asia’s largest business jet operator by Asian Sky Group’s recently released 2020 Fleet Report. Sino Jet is the operator with the biggest fleet in Asia for the second time in a row, with a fleet of 47 business jets. Despite a dramatic drop in aviation activities caused by the pandemic, Sino Jet grew its fleet size steadily and continues to lead the business aviation market. Sino Jet has further strengthened its uniformity in terms of fleet composition to specialize in medium and large cabin aircraft, which accounts for over 90% of its fleet.

Sino Jet is committed to expanding its service scope by lifting the industry benchmark with enhanced ground handling services and capabilities, as well as formation of several fixed base operator (FBO) partnerships.









Asian Sky Media presents the 2020 Asia-Pacific Business Jet Fleet Report





Sino Jet is headquartered in both Beijing and Hong Kong and is supplemented by satellite offices in many other cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau and Singapore. This strategic network of offices inside and outside mainland China is the successful key to providing top-tier customized business jet services, whilst accommodating for aircraft on different registries. Other specialized services include, but are not limited to, aircraft purchase consultation, aircraft financing, maintenance, air charter, aircraft ground handling and FBO (fixed base operator) services. Sino Jet is the first operator to be awarded with IS-BAO Stage 3 certification, which denotes the highest safety standard recognized internationally.

To combat the harsh operating environment in 2020, with no compromises to safety, Sino Jet successfully completed a number of large-cabin jet deliveries from overseas through effective flight planning and utilization of international resources. At the same time, Sino Jet enhanced its maintenance capabilities to cover the latest aircraft technologies to ensure minimum maintenance downtimes for the newest aircraft types to enter service.

Incidentally, Sino Jet’s exceptional good work during this unprecedented tough time has increased its word-of-mouth advertisement. By revealing the best sides of business jet travels, particularly in terms of time efficiency, safety and privacy, Sino Jet has welcomed an ever-increasing client base, contributing to a positive development in business aviation.









Sino Jet engineering team is certified on many aircraft models





With the addition of the latest aircraft models to its fleet, Sino Jet has a strategically structured fleet composition. Sino Jet is currently the largest operator of large cabin aircrafts, namely the Gulfstream G650(ER), G550, Dassault 8X, 7X, Bombardier 6500, Global 6000, ACJ, BBJ, Embraer Lineage 1000. The scale of experience and expertise in aircraft management, together with its technical resources provides an incomparable advantage over its competitors.

Continuous elevation of service standards and quality is one of the company goals. Sino Jet aims to expand its ground services to provide a consistent premium journey experience to its clients. Sino Jet has launched its first fixed base operator (FBO) at Nanchang Changbei Airport; and it has

also begun a joint operation of the FBO and MRO businesses at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport with Sichuan Province Airport Group. At the same time, Sino Jet has further expanded its footprint by being the first business jet operator to station at Hainan Free Trade Port. This expansion will bring operating costs down, benefiting clients in the Sanya, Haikou regions where business aviation is blooming with increased demand.









Sino Jet FBO at Nanchang Changbei International Airport

As business grows, Sino Jet takes its corporate social responsibilities very seriously and is committed to help advance the society. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sino Jet has repeatedly shipped medical equipment and resources by its business jets across mainland China; donated multifunctional mobile medical stations to the local Hubei provincial government; provided free ground handling services to support Chinese government flight activities; partaken in industry forums and online events to share its expertise in safety and flight operations and established Sino Jet Academy to give corporate flight attendant trainings to aspired talents. Such efforts are well received by the society as well as the industry.

Sino Jet was awarded with the highest recognition in 2020 – the World’s Leading Private Jet Company at the World Travel Awards, which was based on fleet size, customers satisfaction and commitment towards corporate social responsibility etc.

Looking forward, Sino Jet aims to continue its development by further enhancing its operational efficiency, uplifting safety and service standards and promoting sustainable industrial growth; to be the business aviation operator held with the highest regard for safety, service quality, trust and reliability.

About Sino Jet

Sino Jet, founded in 2011, is a business aviation operator, management and charter company and provider of bespoke travel services. Sino Jet manages and operates approximately 50 business jets in Greater China and around the world. It was awarded as the World’s Leading Private Jet Company 2020 in World Travel Award.



Sino Jet’s approach to safety is continually re-evaluated and developed with the industry’s leading safety and training experts. It is the fastest growing business aviation management company in Greater China, characterized by its industry leading one-stop business jet-travel suite of solutions. Sino Jet has dual headquarters in Beijing and Hong Kong. The company is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China with bases in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Zhuhai, Chengdu and Singapore etc.





