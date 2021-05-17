Cloud Comrade Brings Patented Advanced Data Security Solution to Asia-Pacific Customers

Advise not to spread any misleading messages and make decision rationally

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2020

– In response to the recent rumours circulating on the Internet, Alvin Chau,

Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group, responded in a

video today, he said, ‘According to the information provided by different

institutions, there is an indication that a nationwide anti-crime operation has

been conducting recently by the Mainland public security authorities, which is

completely inconsistent and irrelevant with the “Targeting Suncity”

as mentioned in the rumours. I strongly condemn all the rumour-mongering and

dissemination of any unfounded information!’

Alvin Chau Condemns All the

Rumour-mongering

Suncity Group Participated in the

“National Security Education Exhibition”

Suncity Group Supporting “We Are All

Dream Chasers — A Roving Exhibition On Contribution To The Motherland From

Compatriots In Hong Kong and Macao Over The Past 70 Years”

Alvin Chau made a detailed statement

on three points in particular; first, the late rumours about “Suncity

Group subsidizing Hong Kong rioters” are extremely absurd and

unreasonable. Deeply rooted in Macau with wholehearted devotion to the

Motherland, Suncity Group never supports any actions that may jeopardize the

country.

Second, the law enforcement

authorities in the Mainland China are said to possess customer information of

Suncity VIP Club. Alvin Chau emphasized that the Group has never received any

request from overseas or the Mainland China demanding customer information. As

an institution lawfully registered in Macau and regulated by the Macau Personal

Data Protection Act, Suncity Group is strictly forbidden to arbitrarily

disclose any customer information. The Group’s mobile app is operated and

maintained by a professional team, in which no customer information will be

stored in the system, and the server placed in Macau. The 24-hour monitoring

system has not recorded any hacker attacks. Alvin Chau reiterates that Suncity

VIP Club has never encountered any leakage of customer information.

Third, Suncity VIP Club is undeniably

financially robust. To ease public concerns, Alvin Chau has disclosed the current

financial situation in the video — Suncity VIP Club recognized a total amount

of fiscal reserve of HKD 10.58 billion, the total amount of cash flows in Cage

to be used in the daily operation of the VIP Club is HKD 18.6 billion, plus a

total deposit of HKD 16.5 billion in two Macau banks. The Group’s total assets can absolutely be

used to offset all chip deposits of all clients, foreseeable losses and bad

debts.

Suncity Group has completely abided by

the law in operating tourism and gaming business in Macau. The Group has

neither any colleagues stationed nor participated in any gaming-related duty in

the Mainland China. All employees, funds and systems are entrenched in Macau, and

in other countries that can operate VIP Club business legally.

Even confronting the COVID-19, Suncity

Group spares no effort in complying with the policy of the Central Government

and as well as the Macao SAR Government, staying true to the spirit of this

year’s NPC&CPPCC Annual Sessions of ensuring economic and social stability.

Until this very moment, Suncity Group has not laid off any Macau employee due

to financial pressure. The Group remains resolute in the commitment to achieve

a prosperous future together with Macau.

Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer

and Director of Suncity Group finally stated that, we are now at a critical

time of a global pandemic, while Macau is also undergoing a tough time, and everyone

should be more united. He firmly condemns the actions of some rumour-mongers

who are constantly distributing false news and offensive information with

malicious intention to undermine the economy of Macau. He also advises not to

spread any misleading messages which could endanger the employment of Macau

employees, the economy of Macau and even cause negative impacts on the mass.

Video

can be downloaded in below link:

https://dropbox.suncity-group.com/url/0712video

About Suncity Group

Suncity

Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving

to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we

then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts throughout

Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we successively set up

exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to

the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group

spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as

well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy

entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.

Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields

of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and

luxury goods.

As a Macau

born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the

Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we

will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more

exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner

of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en