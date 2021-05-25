MTR Corporation and Kerry eCommerce Join Hands to Launch “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” New Retail Solution

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 May 2021 – MTR Corporation (Stock Code 0066.HK) and Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) are pleased to announce their collaboration in launching an online-to-offline (‘O2O’) new retail solution through their respective sub-brands, MTR Shops and Kerry eCommerce, to bring new retail experiences to consumers in Hong Kong.









Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation (left) and

Samuel Lau, Deputy Manager Director – Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network

celebrate the launch of the “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” new retail solution.





Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation (middle left), Samuel Lau,

Deputy Manager Director – Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network (middle right),

Margaret Chu, General Manager – Station Retail of MTR Corporation (left),

and Kevin Lam, General Manager of Kerry eCommerce

attend the “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” new retail solution launch ceremony.





Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation (left) and

Samuel Lau, Deputy Manager Director – Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network

demonstrate the use of the self-service pick-up unit at “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops”.





The launch event held at Hong Kong Station today unveiled the first new retail collaboration, “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops”, between the two companies to meet modern-day consumer preferences by leveraging respective competitive edges in terms of business and infrastructure capability and coverage. The O2O new retail solution aims to enhance consumers’ online shopping experience with a new way of one-stop fulfilment solutions, bringing ease and expediency to online consumption.

Eight “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” outlets will commence service tomorrow at MTR stations across Hong Kong, namely Hong Kong, Kowloon, Fanling, Fo Tan, Tseung Kwan O, Siu Hong, Diamond Hill and Kwun Tong stations. A total of 13 O2O outlets are set to open within this year as interactive stores and self-service pick-up units, in which the interactive stores will be additionally equipped with interactive screens that allow instant purchase and pick up for a selection of products. (Please refer to the annex for details)

Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation, said, “The launch of the ‘Kerry Express @ MTR Shops’ new retail solution marks a milestone for the Corporation in playing a role in the new economy. We are excited to join hands with Kerry Logistics Network and introduce to our customers this new seamless and hassle-free e-shopping retail experience. Imagine how convenient it would be to make an online order at your fingertips and then collect it right at the station on your journey home by MTR.”

Mr Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director – Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are delighted to work with MTR Corporation to launch our first O2O outlets in Hong Kong. As online consumption becomes an integral part of 21st century living, speedy and convenient pick-up solutions are vital to the shopping experience. Building on MTR Corporation’s far-reaching presence in Hong Kong, coupled with Kerry eCommerce’s industry-leading service capabilities, we can bring ease and accessibility to more online shoppers.”

Through online purchase from KL Club and other quality partnering brands, customers can have the choice to pick up their products in any of the “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” O2O outlets. MTR Mobile registered members will also be additionally rewarded with MTR Points for every pick-up through “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” O2O outlets. The launch will be celebrated with flash sales of illy, Decathlon and Shopline products.

Annex: Locations of “Kerry Express @ MTR Shops” outlets

Open on 26 May 2021:

Hong Kong Station, Kowloon Station, Fanling Station, Fo Tan Station, Tseung Kwan O Station, Siu Hong Station*, Diamond Hill Station* and Kwun Tong Station*





Opening within 2021:

Tsuen Wan West Station*, Sai Ying Pun Station*, Yau Ma Tei Station*, Shek Mun Station* and Shau Kei Wan Station*

*Remark: Will serve as interactive stores

About MTR Corporation (Stock Code 0066.HK)

Every day, MTR connects people and communities. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with more than 40 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 40,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 13 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia and the Mainland of China. MTR strives to grow and connect communities for a better future.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries and associates in Hong Kong and worldwide

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





#MTR #KerryLogistics