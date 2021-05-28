Collection of Innovations, Insights & Ideas Enables Strategic Digital Transformation and Long-Term Success in Virtual Business

First large-scale Business & IT trade exhibition after the pandemic held for 3 days next month in HKCEC, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 May 2021 – COVID has disrupted the business models of all industries globally, and corporations and companies everywhere have all scrambled to adopt to this business “New Normal”. Ability to perform digital transformation and master online virtual business are now critical to the survival of enterprise, and even individual. GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference (GOVirtual Expo), to be held for 3 days on 10th – 12th next month (Thursday to Saturday) at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, is the first large scale physical Business & IT exhibition after the pandemic. Focusing on online business and virtual digital economy, the Expo is the ultimate opportunity for large corporations, SMEs and professional from all fields to explore and understand the unlimited potential of virtual industry in the post-epidemic era, and learn how to capture these endless online business opportunities.









One-Stop Showcase of Technologies Indispensable to Virtual Businesses

Propelled by advancement in technologies, the reach and power of online business has grown exponentially, and completely disrupted the business landscape of all industries. GOVirtual Expo covers the full spectrum of 8 impactful technologies essential to successful virtual business including Disruptive Business Innovations, eCommerce, Marketing Technologies, Digital Sales Management, Payment & FinTech, Supply Chain & Logistics Technologies, Technologies for Remote Working and Virtual Meeting & Events, and Live Streaming & Online Entertainment. Exhibitors at the Expo will present about 100 showcases of technology innovations, products and services, supporting enterprises to undergo digital transformation, meeting their demand for online business capability, and achieve higher revenue by improving competitiveness, and at the same time allow visitors to the Expo to have a glance at the future possibilities and be inspired and awed of the unlimited opportunities and potential of virtual business.





Some of the exhibiting companies at GOVirtual Business Expo:

55 THE DATA COMPANY APPNOVATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ACHIEVER TECHNOLOGY LIMITED BASICSKY CONSULTANCY BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED BOXS LIMITED BUDD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED BUY HOME LIMITED CLOUDIAN INTERNATIONAL (HONG KONG) LIMITED CONNECTAR LIMITED DJR DIGITAL LIMITED ESIX LIMITED EVENTMASTER LIMITED FOODOOR LIMITED GOGOCHART TECHNOLOGY LIMITED GOIP AULA LIMITED GS1 HONG KONG HOOLAH HONG KONG O2O E-COMMERCE FEDERATION HOPLITE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED IMPALA SERVICES LIMITED INNOSMART DISTRIBUTION LIMITED INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LIMITED KINNY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED LAPCOM LIMITED MAPHIVE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED MEGA POWER TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) LIMITED MOBINOLOGY MONSTER APP LTD OSOME LIMITED PESELY INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES LTD. PI INNOVATION LIMITED RADIANCE TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED RFID SYSTEM & SUPPLIES LTD SOCIF LIMITED STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TOP ONE NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LTD UBEING MOBILITY LIMITED (POSIFY) UDOMAIN WEB HOSTING COMPANY LIMITED UFL GROUP (E+SOLUTION) VCAST (ASIA) LIMITED VISIONARIES 777 LIMITED VPON BIG DATA GROUP ZENECOM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD. ZYETRIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED





Sponsorship and Support from Established Enterprises

2021 GOVirtual Expo is honored to be sponsored by two industry renowned industry Tech companies:

Gold Sponsor – China Unicom will introduce its industry-leading end-to-end global integrated telecommunication services and solutions, including global connectivity services, global internet access, ICT services, Cloud Bond, IoT, V2X, video conferencing, unified communications, content and security services; its premium voice and mobility services enabled by 5G technology, IDC, and its GBA Premium Network for Guangdong, Hong Kong & Macau. Silver Sponsor – SmartMore Corporation is a leading vision AI company, focusing on applying computer vision to intelligent manufacturing and ultra-HD video industries and aims to bring customers a new era of intelligent economics through digitalization and intellectualization. SmartMore will showcase its many innovative Vision AI based solutions, Intelligent Solution, and Smore Factory – an all-in-one Vision AI solution created for intelligent manufacturing, capable of handling complex scenarios, including material tracking, defect locating, product quantity counting, multiclass appearance defect detection throughout the production line.

Broaden Industry Vision at Themed Pavilions

GOVirtual Expo hosts 4 eye-opening themed pavilions, bringing together an impressive line-up of unique exhibitors, to provide visitors with exciting and interesting innovative technologies, share new perspectives in different areas of virtual technology, and offer effective face-to-face networking opportunities with exhibitors.

GS1 Hong Kong Pavilion Showcases technology & strategy integration that enables digital transformation and smart business. Young ‧ Tech Meet-Up Check out the world changing disruptive innovations by young tech entrepreneurs and start-ups from Cyberport and HK Science & Technology Park. IOTHK Pavilion Explore how Internet of Things (IoT) help SMEs improve productivity, support digital transformation, and capture new business opportunities. Interactive Advertising Bureau HK Pavilion Be inspired by amazing digital marketing technologies combining Big Data and AI.





Insight & Intelligence on Virtual Business by “GOVirtual Business Conference”

GOVirtual Expo is proud to present the concurrent “GOVirtual Business Conference” – a 3-day physical professional conference hosting business leaders, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs to discuss 12 tracks of important topics about virtual business ecosystem, and share their insights, intelligence, key learnings and tips on how technology & innovations support enterprises to enhance their online business performance; help companies to undergo digital transformation; and enable entrepreneurs to formulate successful virtual business strategies.

In addition, two prestigious conferences will be held alongside with GOVirtual Expo: Anchor conference – The 20th GS1 Hong Kong Summit by GS1 HK is one of the most influential industry events in the region which shares speakers’ collective wisdom on the integration of technologies and business strategies that drives digital transformation and smarter business, with enhanced commerce connectivity and consumer experience.; and concurrent conference – The 6th Cloud Forum by KORNERSTONE Institute is the ultimate educational and networking event for cloud professionals and business executives, as well as business elites whose activities are transformed by the cloud. The 3 industry leading conferences will bring 70+ innovative and stimulating talks and discussion sharing valuable knowledges, advices and wisdom.

GOVirtual Business Conference Topics at a Glance:





Conference 1 (in Cantonese) Conference 2 (in Cantonese) 6.10 AM Digital Transformation: Roadmap for Success · Cloud Adoption Insights in Hong Kong (HKPC) · Alibaba Cloud – Sustainable Innovation Platform (Alibaba Cloud) · The Features of Document AI: How Enterprises can Benefit from Digital Transformation Solution (Canon Hong Kong) Business Success via Innovations · Cybersecurity for Business – Protecting your Data and Information at an Individual Level (ISOC) · Blockchain Application in Hong Kong (Blockchain Solutions) Other Speaker: SmartMore & others 6.10 PM Practice and Application of AI, Big Data and IoT by IOTHK · Speakers: China Unicom & others Roundtable by WTIA · Speakers: UDomain & others 6.11 AM Understanding Virtual Banking & Finance · A Brand New Experience with Virtual Banks (PAO Bank) · Accelerating your business with Digital Transformation Empowered by Banking Fintech (DBS Bank) · Our Future with Virtual Banks (Airstar Bank) Discover Digital Sales &Marketing · New Marketing World of Opportunities in China: What‘s Next in Winning Emerging Digital-Savvy Chinese Consumers (iClick) · Unlocking Customer Journey Insights with 2021 SEO and Web Data Insights (NMC) · The Winning Digital Platform Strategy (Cherrypicks) 6.11 PM Digital Transformation: Roadmap for Success · How to Keep your Company in the Leading Position by Digitalization? (HGC Global Communications/English) · Central Bank Digital Currency and How will it Impact the Traditional Industries? (ACMCP) · Hackers are Targeting Work-from-Home Employees, how can we Protect ourselves without help from IT Support at Home? (Hoplite Technology) iAdvertising by IAB HK · How to use Data to Evolve Web Content and Attract Customers to your Website? (Aloha) · Predictive Life Time Value & Personalization for eCommerce Performance (55) · Embracing Data to Achieve Effective Digital Transformation and Grasp New Business Opportunities (Vpon Big Data) · Growth and Opportunities in the New Marketing Era (GoGoChart) 6.12 AM Social Media Playbook · CEO Pulse Report 2020 Survey Findings (GS1 HK) · Unlock the Power of Social Media in Post- Epidemic Era (by Gimmick Box) Facebook/IG Basics & Establishing a Strong Results Orientated Funnel (First Page/English) Young ‧ Tech Talks · How to Recover your Restaurant Business afterCOVID-19 (BOXS/English) Other Speakers: Mapxus, Zyetric Technologies & Radiance Tech 6.12 PM Mastering eCommerce · E-commerce O2O Solutions for SME (Boutir) Other Speaker: KLOOK, Openrice O2O eCommerce – Transforming Pandemic to Opportunities by Hong Kong O2O E-commerce Federation · The New Normal: Webinars and Live Commerce · Business Transformation: From Offline Retail to Mobile e-Commerce · Pandemic-fuelled Strategy: Case Sharing of Sales Growth in the Pandemic

*As of 26 May 2021





“From e-Commerce to remote office, from digital marketing to live streaming & online gaming, online business has become critical to the survival of all businesses in the “New Normal” under the pandemic. Baobab Tree Event joins forces with co-organizer GS1 Hong Kong and principal partner KORNERSTONE Institute to organize GOVirtual Expo, a physical profession trade platform, which aims to promote and support digital transformation among enterprises in Hong Kong, help them increase productivity, accelerate new business development, and discover and capture online business opportunity, which enhance their long-term competitiveness”, said Ms. Culsin Li, Managing Director of Baobab Tree Event, Organizer of GOVirtual Expo, “The comprehensive and exciting spectrum of exhibits, coupled with professional and inspiring meetings, will be an excellent opportunity to learn about successful virtual business for business owners, C-level executives, employees, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in online business and virtual economy. Furthermore, the third day of the Expo is open to both trade and public visitors, giving everyone the flexibility to fit their visit to this important business & IT event into their busy schedule, and join us moving forward together to support Hong Kong’s post-pandemic recovery.”

Register Online for Free Visitor Pass

Pre-registration platform for GOVirtual Business Expo & Conference is now online. Visitors from Corporations, SMEs and friends from all sectors are invited to scan the QR code or click on the link to register for a FREE pass: https://register.govirtualexpohk.com/PR1e. Visit the Expo and attend the conference for a chance to win fabulous prizes!

Opening Hours and Admission:

June 10 (Thu) 09:30 – 18:30 June 11 (Fri) 10:00 – 18:00 Trade Only June 12 (Sat) 10:00 – 17:00 Trade & Public

Health and Safety Policy

The health and safety of exhibitors and visitors are the Organizers’ top priorities. A series of prevention measures will be implemented during the Expo, including:

All exhibitors and visitors are required to wear masks before entering the Expo area.

On-site staff and exhibitors are required to present the SMS notification containing a negative result of the COVID-19 nucleic acid test taken on or within 14 days before the date they perform duties in the Expo. Health declaration is also required for on-site staff and exhibitors.

All visitors are requested to scan the QR code via the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile app at the Expo entrance or complete a registration form provided (guest’s name, contact number, date and time of visit will be collected) which will be kept by the Organizers for 31 days, to facilitate contact-tracing by the CHP when necessary.

Temperature check will be arranged at the Expo hall entrance. All visitors with fever or symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection will not be allowed to enter the Expo area.

Visitors will be required to practice social distancing according to the floor markers when queuing inside the venue.

PYRAMID®PhD disinfectant will be provided in different locations of the venue for visitor sanitizing.

Eating and drinking, including sample tasting, are not allowed at the Expo area (including booth areas). Outside food or drinks are also not allowed at the venue. Catering service will be provided at designated places in HKCEC.

Expo & Conference Enquiry:

Baobab Tree Event

Tel: +852 3520 3186

Whatsapp: +852 6207 8083

Email: GOVirtual@baobab-tree-event.com





Stay connected with GOVirtual Expo & Conference

Website: www.GOVirtualExpoHK.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GOVirtualexpoHK

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/govirtualexpohk









Baobab Tree Event Management Company Limited

Founded in 2011, Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd. (BTE) is a multi-disciplinary event & exhibition specialist headquartered in Hong Kong with branches in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. BTE offers a complete array of value-driven project management services from strategy consultation to concept development to planning to execution. BTE takes great pride in being a strategic partner to its clients, contributing its expertise and capabilities to the success of more than 20 large-scale exhibitions and mega events annually.





BTE manages some of the world’s leading tradeshows and events, such as InfoComm China – Asia’s number 1 Pro-AV Communications exhibition (www.infocomm-china.com), International Electronics Circuit Exhibition by HKPCA – largest PCB & EA exhibition in the world (www.hkpcashow.org), Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival – Asia’s largest wine & food event, International Chinese New Year Night Parade – Hong Kong ‘s most attended public spectator event; and co-organizes two of Asia’s foremost health & green living trade shows: LOHAS Expo (www.lohasexpohk.com) and Vegetarian Food Asia (www.vegfoodasia.com).

CP Exhibition Limited

CP Exhibition Ltd. (CP) has been a leading organizer of industrial and consumer trade shows in Hong Kong for over 40 years. Since its establishment in 1976, CP has organized nearly 400 trade exhibitions in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and the Philippines in over 20 topics.





CP launched its first exhibition, “USA Electronics”, in Guangzhou, China in 1980, followed by the very successful biennial “Beijing Aviation” between 1984 and 2013. In 1991, CP launched the “SaigonTex & SaigonFabric – Textile/Garment Machinery and Fabric Expo”, which has now grown to become the largest international exhibition in Vietnam. Between 2006 and 2008, CP joined the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to launch the “Hong Kong International Medical & Healthcare Fair.” CP also launched the first “Philippine Garment Industry and Textile Expo” in Manila in 2018.

GS1 Hong Kong Limited

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, which provides global supply chain standards (product identification key and barcode) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services that support companies’ digitization to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce.

Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of “Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

KORNERSTONE Limited

Established on 8 Dec 2006, KORNERSTONE, a renowned professional training provider and educational event producer in Asia, has over 10 years of experience in providing professional programs to individuals and corporate members. With the letter K stands for Knowledge, KORNERSTONE has a strong belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of success for every business.

TRAINOCATE becomes the major stakeholder of KORNERSTONE in January 2017. Combined, the companies possess 30 years of experience in delivering superior professional development training programs and events in info-tech, finance, and management across Asia including Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

