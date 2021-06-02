The MDRT Academy continues to grow with new members from Sun Life Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 June 2021 – The MDRT Academy — a new association helping financial professionals accelerate their careers — recently welcomed more than 670 advisors from Sun Life Asia to its membership ranks. The addition of Sun Life advisors from Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia will make Sun Life the MDRT Academy’s largest membership company to date. The Academy will supplement Sun Life’s Brighter Gen and Brighter Pro training and development program, and together support Sun Life’s ambition to be a market leader in quality financial advice.

“Sun Life’s goal is to have the most respected advisors in the industry, known for the quality of their advice and their professionalism,” said Leo Grepin, Sun Life Asia President. “The MDRT Academy is a valuable addition to our Brighter Academy advisor development programs, which build the skills and capabilities to guide advisors along their career journey from rookie, to MDRT, and then leading agency manager. With access to the best training and experience, Sun Life advisors can achieve their career ambitions and deliver the best experience to our clients,” Grepin said.

The MDRT Academy was launched in 2017 to help financial services professionals reach greater production levels and join MDRT. The MDRT Academy was designed to be a fully digital experience, allowing members to access the tools, resources and community anytime and anywhere through an intuitive website and mobile app.

“We’re excited to work with Sun Life, and there is no doubt that the MDRT Academy will help their advisors increase their production, improve their client service skills and learn best practices from experienced MDRT members,” said MDRT President Ian Green, Dip PFS. “The tools for building a successful career in financial services are literally at their fingertips.”

The MDRT Academy features an assessment that helps members better understand and identify their strengths and growth areas — and personalizes content to a member’s needs and areas of interest. It also offers goal setting and performance-tracking tools, monthly webcasts featuring MDRT members, Performance Guides, as well as hundreds of articles, videos and podcast episodes. MDRT Academy members also have the opportunity to attend MDRT’s Annual Meeting.





About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.





About MDRT

MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information on the MDRT Academy, please visit mdrtacademy.org. For more information on MDRT, please visit mdrt.org.





#MDRT