CSG to Drive New Growth and Innovation for Vietnamobile

Brisbane, Australia – News Direct – 3 June 2021 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a multi-year contract/relationship extension with Vietnamobile, one of Asia Pacific’s leading mobile operators. As Vietnamobile’s technology provider of choice, CSG will drive their customer billing, mediation and settlement operations to support the company’s accelerated growth and the introduction of new products and services.

“Our rapid transition to digital mobile services across Vietnam is fueling an explosive wave of customer growth and demand,” said Christina Hui, CEO, Vietnamobile. “CSG has been our trusted technology provider for many years. We are excited to grow this relationship and leverage their leadership to help position us as the leading wireless services provider across Vietnam.”

Since its inception more than a decade ago, Vietnamobile has become one of the fastest growing B2C mobile communications operators in the country. The company is fueling new growth by introducing innovative products to market faster and focusing on best-in-class customer experiences.

“Vietnamobile continues to lead the Vietnam market by selecting the best-in-class technology that allows it to innovate and offer superior customer experiences,” said Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business. “We are proud to be Vietnamobile’s strategic technology provider and stand ready to support their growth and demand for innovative digital services.”

Leading telecommunications companies across Asia-Pacific and the world rely on CSG to monetise new offerings and protect and maintain existing revenue streams. The company’s broad portfolio of revenue management and digital wholesale solutions allows companies to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and extraordinary customer experiences.





About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

