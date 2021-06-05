Youth Square’s ‘Let’s Glow Skate!’ exhibition attracted over a thousand participants to promote skateboarding culture with local skateboarding athletes

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 June 2021 – Organised by Youth Square for the first time, the ten-day ‘Let’s Glow Skate!’ exhibition and workshops have been successfully concluded in May, which brings skateboarding to the public from street to Youth Square and promotes this healthy and professional sport. The event has aroused public interest and successfully attracted over a thousand participants to join.









To provide a more comprehensive understanding of skateboarding to participants, different exhibition areas have been set at Y Studio which helped public to learn more about skateboard from the easy to the difficult. Some skateboards featuring Hong Kong elements were also displayed to enrich public knowledge of skateboarding. Youth Square has also invited professional coaches, Walking Chen and J Lin, to host the skateboarding workshops and share the fun with youngsters in full gear. Participants were able to enjoy the fun of skateboarding through learning basic skills for free!

“I am so happy to see many people joined this workshop! I am impressed by a pair of young people that they came all the way from Tin Shui Wai to Youth Square at Chai Wan for participating in the workshop!” said J Lin, one of the skateboarding coaches. Many participants also expressed how excited they were after the workshop. “We are very grateful that Youth Square has provided an indoor venue for us to join a skateboarding workshop for free, it is indeed quite expensive to join a skateboarding class. I fall in love with skateboarding after this trial, I will get a skateboard to practise more in the future!” said Mr Leung, one of the workshop participants.

In addition, Youth Square has invited Luk Chun Yin (“Chun”), a local skateboarding athlete, together with Walking Chen and J Lin, the workshop coaches, to perform impressive skateboarding skills at Y Platform. “We are thankful that Youth Square has offered a well-equipped venue for us to promote skateboarding. Now it has become one of the sports in the Olympics, I believe more people will stop stereotyping this sport. I am expecting to have more people to join this healthy and fun sport!” said Chun.





Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potential. This first ‘Let’s Glow Skate!’ skateboarding event was curated and organised by trainees of ‘YS Career Experience Programme’, a 6-month on-the-job training programme providing them with a chance to organise an event in addition to their normal duties. We are looking forward to organising more fun and healthy activities to grow with the youth in future!





