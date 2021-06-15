Local Support For Singapore Food Produce Encourages Move Into Agritech Careers

97% of survey respondents are supportive of the development of Agritech in Singapore

64% of respondents who are currently not employed in Agritech are open to starting a career or making a switch to the industry. 98% of them are interested in receiving training to develop the necessary skillsets and knowledge to work in the industry.

However, 81% are unaware of where they can receive the relevant training.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 June 2021 – As the economy continues to recover, growth industries — such as agriculture technology, or Agritech, – are picking up pace. With most (89%) Singaporeans believing that the local Agritech industry will continue to grow within the next two to three years, two thirds (64%) of jobseekers who are currently not employed in Agritech are open to starting a career or making a switch to the industry.













These are some of the key findings NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB)’s recent Industry Insights 2021 survey on Agritech, conducted in March 2021 with 300 professionals and job seekers in Singapore.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, 97% of the respondents agree that it is more important now to develop key areas for Singapore’s self-sufficiency in terms of food supply. In addition, despite three in five (61%) agreeing that local produce is priced higher that imported ones, 71% are willing to pay more for local produce to support the industry if it translates to higher salaries and better job prospects for employees involved.

In terms of career opportunities, nine in ten (89%) of respondents who are currently not employed in the Agritech agree that it is a promising industry when it comes to career growth and development. In fact, more than half (64%) are open to starting a career or making a switch to Agritech. Most of them (98%) are interested in receiving training to develop the necessary skillsets and knowledge if given the opportunity. However, four in five (81%) are unaware of where they can receive the relevant training.

“With considerable private and government investments into Singapore’s Agritech industry, this is an opportune time for those keen on joining the sector to contribute greatly to our nation’s goal towards food security and sustainability. It is an emerging sector, which from the survey results, we can see that there is a promising buy-in from the general population. This motivation will encourage more from our local workforce to take on relevant skills and knowledge to drive the Agritech industry,” says Eugene Wong, Chairman of NTUC LHUB.

In its latest collaboration, NTUC LHUB partners Netatech to offer a new course in Agriculture Technology. The homegrown company is the sole exclusive distributor for Netafim in Singapore, the global leader in precision irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture. Farm technology and automation are some of the key skills that will be imparted to those who are looking to venture into this emerging sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Tay Ee Learn, Director of Technical Skills Product Division, NTUC LHUB says, “We are encouraged by both the overwhelming response in our SG United Skills (SGUS) Programme on Digital Agritech, and the ongoing interest displayed by our trainees in entering the Agritech field. This is owing to the exciting opportunities in a burgeoning industry, appealing to job seekers at any career stage. Driven also by the social aspect of supporting the nation’s sustainability agenda, NTUC LHUB will continue our efforts to develop in this space. Partnering with best-in-class experts such as Netatech, we aim to boost the employability of our trainees with the necessary skills and expertise in Agritech.”

“Food is involved in many supply chains and wholesale, supermarket, food production, and medical industries. Urban farms require Agronomists, R&D specialists, IT experts, mechanical engineers, supply chain managers, business development managers, and more. This an opportunity to reinvent what a farm could look like, where more can take on ‘green-collar jobs.’ Food is a fundamental need, so there will not be any shortage of industry demands, but we need our local community to farm. If we don’t have that, we can’t do it,” says David Tan, founder of Netatech.

To download the Industry Insights 2021 Report on Agritech, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com/agritech-2021.





About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cloud, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 25,000 organisations and achieved over 2.6 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over 600 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1, asynchronous online courses.



#NTUCLearningHub

About Netatech

Netatech, powered by Netafim, envisions a future where cities are built beyond resilience and sustainability by tapping into innovative, high-tech solutions like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Cloud Computing to optimize the earth’s natural resources. Netatech specializes in High-tech Urban Farming, Precision Drip Irrigation, Rainwater Harvesting & Treatment, PUB ABC Waters Design Features, including master planning of decentralized Stormwater Management projects using advanced hydrodynamic modeling systems. The company’s projects span the public, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors.