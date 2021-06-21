VP Bank in Singapore Awarded Best Boutique Private Bank by WealthBriefingAsia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 June 2021 – VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch has been awarded ‘Best Boutique Private Bank’ at the 9th annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021. The win is testament to the bank’s long-standing expertise and commitment to its valued clients across Asia-Pacific.

Through its two strategic pillars – private banking and intermediaries, VP Bank has established a long-standing tradition and deep understanding of the needs of intermediaries and private clients in the Asian market. As a trusted wealth partner, VP Bank offers bespoke services to clients in wealth planning, asset management and strategic financial advisory.





“We are honoured to be recognised by WealthBriefingAsia as the Best Boutique Private Bank for 2021. Thank you to all our employees, clients and partners for their support and trust that contributed towards our achievement. We continue to be in a strong position to provide our clients with an integrated offering through our Singapore wealth hub, drawing on our international expertise, ecosystem of partners and long-standing experience in serving our Intermediaries and Private Banking clients in Asia,” said Thomas Rupf, Chief Executive Officer ad interim at VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch.

“After announcing the appointment of Pamela Hsu Phua as CEO of VP Bank Asia, effective 1 July 2021, we see this further award for VP Bank in Singapore as an impressive confirmation of our location strategy with its focus on Asia. In order to seize and benefit from the emerging opportunities ahead, VP Bank has geared its Strategy 2026 towards becoming an international Open Wealth Service pioneer for intermediaries and private clients,” added Paul Arni, Chief Executive Officer of VP Bank Group.

Commenting on VP Bank’s win, Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s Chief Executive Officer, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, said, “The awards recognise the very best organisations in Asia wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to VP Bank for being awarded the Best Boutique Bank for 2021.”

Showcasing the best in Asia, WealthBriefingAsia awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year. Winning such an award gives clients the reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of VP bank’s businesses and operating model, especially in these challenging times.





About VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was founded in 1956 and, with its 990 employees (917 in full-time equivalents) at the end of 2020 ranks amongst the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank is present with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). VP Bank Group offers comprehensive wealth management solutions for intermediaries and private individuals. VP Bank is listed on the Swiss stock exchange. It has an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s as a well-capitalised and secure bank. It provides independent advice and access to leading investment houses through its open architecture. A standout feature of VP Bank is its strength in working with financial intermediaries and wealth managers to offer best in class solutions for clients.





About VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch





VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy. With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.





VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is dedicated to the protection and growth of clients’ wealth. The bank offers a holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering comprises a trading platform, banking services – including e-banking and mobile banking – and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions, and custodian services.





VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank – Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker as well as Best Boutique Private Bank by WealthBriefingAsia.

