City Chain Launches E-Commerce Website in Singapore, Bringing Another Dimension to the Retail Experience

Enjoy attractive discounts, online exclusives and free shipping on City Chain’s newly launched e-commerce website in Singapore. Be the first to get your hands on the National Day limited edition Solvil et Titus watch, which will be released on City Chain’s online store in the first week of July.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 July 2021 – Watch enthusiasts can now shop from the comfort of their homes with the launch of City Chain Singapore’s e-commerce website, which will offer the latest timepiece models from renowned brands like Solvil et Titus, Seiko, Casio and more. This marks a significant milestone for the leading watch retailer, which has previously only operated brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore. The launch of the e-commerce site is part of City Chain’s efforts to refresh the brand and appeal to younger, tech-savvy audiences, such as the millennial generation. This year, City Chain will also be releasing a limited edition Solvil et Titus watch in commemoration of National Day.













Celebrate National Day With Limited Edition Solvil et Titus Watches

In commemoration of the nation’s upcoming 56th birthday, City Chain will release a limited edition uni-sex Solvil et Titus watch, which will feature a dial inspired by the Esplanade’s iconic “durian” roof.

Only 200 timepieces will be released, and each timepiece will come with a unique engraving that shows the year of celebration.



Shoppers can expect to get their hands on these limited-edition watches on City Chain’s online and physical stores from 6 July onwards.





Multifaceted Retail Experience for Everyone

City Chain is committed to offering a multifaceted retail experience for customers through innovative retailing methods, such as e-commerce expansion to adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape and cater to the needs of a wider audience. With its extensive store network and strong watch brand portfolio, the timepiece retailer maintains its strong foothold in the industry. City Chain continues to be the first retailer to receive stock of the latest models for brands like Solvil et Titus, Seiko, Casio and more in Singapore.

The leading watch retailer has also forged exclusive partnerships with international brands and celebrities to broaden its reach and develop its house brand, Solvil et Titus. Earlier this year, Solvil et Titus partnered with Peanuts to release the limited edition Solvil et Titus X Peanuts collection. With its tagline, “Time is Love,” Solvil et Titus continues to be an icon of romance for the style-conscious millennial generation.

Enjoy Exclusive Promotions Online With City Chain

Make the most of your retail experience by shopping with City Chain online. While the brand new e-commerce site will feature the same timepiece collections available in-store, shoppers can look forward to online exclusives with sizable discounts and monthly specials at attractive prices. Be rewarded with every purchase under the newly launched City Chain membership and get access to a series of exclusive privileges, such as lifestyle rewards, birthday vouchers and members-only promotions. On top of that, you also get to enjoy free shipping for all orders in Singapore.





About City Chain

Since its establishment in 1985 as Hong Kong’s first watch retail chain, City Chain has expanded its retail footprint to nearly 300 locations across Asia, including Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Mainland China. City Chain prides itself on its diverse product offerings and industry-leading customer service. Today, City Chain is committed to staying updated with the latest trends, offering customers quality timepieces from prestigious international brands.





#CityChain