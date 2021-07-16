The Community-based Social Innovation for Youth Program in Hong Kong

The Third “Social Innovation • Community 4.0” Competition Prize Presentation Ceremony

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 July 2021 – A team of four Form 3 students from True Light Girls’ College was crowned champion at this year’s “Social Innovation * Community 4.0” Competition. Their winning solution “EGames Truck”, a mobile entertainment center featuring different educational and entertaining games, aims at tackling the mental health issues of the increasing population of elderly citizens living in remote areas in the North District by regularly bringing educational and entertaining games to their doorsteps. The winning team will join a Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS)-organized tour to Bali next year to visit a cluster of innovative start-ups and social enterprises.

Supported by Citi Foundation and organized by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the “Social Innovation * Community 4.0” Competition is a pioneering challenge open to all secondary schools to find sustainable solutions to community problems. Mr. Ivan Lee Kwok Bun, JP, Hong Kong’s Commissioner for Efficiency, Innovation and Technology Bureau; Mr. Wayne Fong, Head of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong; and Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive, HKCSS and Miss Gloria Lam Tsz Yan, Assistant District Officer, North District Office, Home Affairs Department, officiated at the award presentation ceremony today. Also attending were representatives of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), competition’s partnering and supporting organizations, as well as teachers and students from the finalist teams. Five award prototypes were showcased at the ceremony.

Each year a district in Hong Kong is selected as the focal area – Central and Western District in its first year, Kowloon City District was next, then this year North District was the focus. Through experiential learning in the community and comprehensive training in design thinking, technology, and making prototypes, as well as interaction with local citizens with the support of the District Office and NGOs in the area, participating students are challenged to identify a community issue and come up with solutions to address it. This year, 45 teams from 28 secondary schools submitted their proposals. 15 finalist teams were invited to produce prototypes, which, together with remaining teams’ concept boards, are now being exhibited to the public at North District Town Hall until July 18.

Mr. Ivan Lee Kwok Bun, JP, Hong Kong’s Commissioner for Efficiency, Innovation and Technology Bureau called upon members of different sectors to model on this competition and join hands to drive social innovation, “I look forward to seeing more organizations and bodies engage in such cross-sector collaboration to foster youth participation in social innovation and devise related programs and projects that bring impact to society.” He also encouraged students to continue to care about society, “In this competition you have demonstrated your creativity, affection, empathy, as well as commitment to society. At a time when our society is facing different challenges, I truly hope you will keep caring about the community and other people and get yourselves well equipped to contribute to building our splendid home with your positive energy.”





Mr. Wayne Fong, Head of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong, said, “Young minds are key to shaping a brighter future for all, and Citi Foundation aspires to equip them with the skills and networks which will contribute to their success in our ever-changing world. This competition is an example of Citi’s commitment to sustainability and we are pleased to see our vision to advance youth empowerment for the holistic and inclusive growth of the community come to fruition.”

Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, said, “I am so happy to see that students are able to walk through their journey of design thinking and produce innovative solutions to address the community needs of North District with empathy. With the extensive support of concerned government departments, community partners, village groups and expert groups, the competition provided a series of community visits, community pitching, technological and technical support to students. It is hoped that the ‘Social Innovation * Community 4.0’ Competition is not only a student competition, but also an action-oriented experience that delivers real community solutions and puts social innovation into practice.”

The finalists’ prototypes will undergo four rounds of testing in the community on July 19 and 22 this year. Teams will demonstrate on-site how their prototypes operate in practice, while residents in North District will be invited to provide user feedback in order to improve the feasibility and practicality the prototypes.

The fourth “Social Innovation * Community 4.0” Competition will be open for applications in mid-October, and the new cohort will focus on social issues in Sham Shui Po District. It is hoped that the competition inspires the students to turn their ideas into action for the betterment of the community, advancing social innovation in our society.





Photo 1:

Mr. Ivan Lee Kwok Bun, JP, Hong Kong’s Commissioner for Efficiency, Innovation and Technology Bureau (first from left), joined by Mr. Wayne Fong, Head of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong (first from right), presents the award of the third “Social Innovation * Community 4.0” Competition to the champion team from True Light Girls’ College for their innovation “EGames Truck”.



Photo 2:

Award prototypes were showcased at the ceremony.

Photo 3:

15 prototypes and 45 concept boards are now being exhibited to the public at North District Town Hall until July 18.

About HKCSS

The HKCSS is an umbrella organization of about 490 agency members that provide over 90% of the social welfare services in Hong Kong. HKCSS launched the Caring Company Scheme in 2002 to build a cohesive society by promoting strategic partnership among business and social service partners and inspiring corporate social responsibility through caring for the community, employees and the environment. HKCSS puts much effort in building capacity of social enterprises through the Social Enterprise Business Centre (SEBC) to advance social entrepreneurship and mobilize social innovation.

About Citi Foundation

Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant cities. The Citi Foundation’s “More than Philanthropy” approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfil our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com





