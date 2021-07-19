AXA launches “SmartStudent Overseas” to provide comprehensive protection for overseas studies

Four market-leading features with medical coverage up to HKD2,000,000

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 July 2021 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) is pleased to announce the launch of “SmartStudent Overseas” to provide comprehensive protection for students studying abroad with home-to-home coverage, even during internship, working part-time or going on excursions. “SmartStudent Overseas” features four market-leading highlights for a broad age group of students from 10 to 35:

Best medical expense coverage up to HKD2,000,000

up to HKD2,000,000 Best personal accident protection up to HKD1,500,000

up to HKD1,500,000 Best emergency family reunion benefit up to HKD100,000

up to HKD100,000 Market-leading education fund up to HKD300,000

“SmartStudent Overseas” offers instant policy approval with simple and fast online enrolment. Customers can get an all-round protection before the start of the trip from Hong Kong and enjoy easy claims service from anywhere in the world. All benefits we provide are free of any excess or deductible. “SmartStudent Overseas” annual premium can be as low as HKD3,510. From now until 31 October 2021, customers purchasing “SmartStudent Overseas” will be entitled to a 10% instant premium discount on any plan.

Comprehensive home-to-home medical and personal accident protection

AXA aims to be the best companion for students studying overseas by ensuring that they have the necessary protection from the moment they leave home for overseas study until they return to Hong Kong. AXA provides the highest coverage in the market with up to HKD2,000,000 medical expense for accidental bodily injury sustained or sickness contracted overseas, including up to HKD250,000 for follow-up medical treatment in Hong Kong within 90 days of the student’s return from abroad. Medical expenses due to a pandemic such as COVID-19 will also be covered.

It also offers the best personal accident protection with coverage up to HKD1,500,000 for accidental death or permanent disablement, including an additional payout up to HKD500,000 if the relevant accident results from riding on a common carrier, kidnap or natural disaster.

“SmartStudent Overseas” covers not only the city of study, but also anywhere overseas (except in Hong Kong) when the insured students take internships, non-manual part-time jobs and leisure travel during their study period. Various sports and activities such as cycling, marathon, rafting, wind surfing, hiking, snow skiing are also covered.

Family reunion visit and support during emergencies

Our 24-hour emergency assistance service can help arrange transportation and accommodation for the insured student’s family to visit the insured student overseas, if the insured student is hospitalised for more than 5 consecutive days, or in the unfortunate event of the insured student’s death. We cover up to HKD100,000 for the transportation and accommodation expense. Parents or guardians who take annual leave for such visit can also get up to HKD2,500 cash benefit.

Moreover, AXA fully recognises that education is key to a successful future. If the insured student’s parent or guardian suffers from accidental death or permanent disablement, a separate education fund up to HKD300,000 will be given to the insured student to ensure continuity of his/her studies.

Comprehensive overseas home contents and personal belongings protection

“SmartStudent Overseas” also covers overseas home contents up to HKD10,000, and personal belongings up to HKD20,000 on a worldwide basis (except in Hong Kong) during the study trip, including musical instruments, sports equipment, mobile phones and laptop computers. Temporary accommodation expenses up to HKD5,000 will be reimbursed if the overseas residence is damaged and rendered uninhabitable as a result of insured events.

It also offers the first-in-market coverage of storage cost for personal belongings up to HKD2,000 if the insured student needs to make an emergency departure, and cash allowance up to HKD2,000 for unexpected school closure because of natural disaster or compulsory closure by local police or authority.

Kenneth Lai, P&C Distribution Director, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Studying abroad is a good opportunity for students to grow and broaden their horizons. With the increasing popularity of overseas study, AXA is delighted to be a companion to students during this important phase of their lives by providing them with market-leading comprehensive protection. As Hong Kong’s largest general insurer[1], we have enhanced the benefits to an unmatched level in the industry with the highest medical and personal accident coverage. ‘SmartStudent Overseas’ helps students feel confident to achieve their goals and go further in life, which exemplifies AXA’s ‘Know You Can’ brand promise.”

To learn more about “SmartStudent Overseas”, please visit www.axa.com.hk/overseas-student-protection.

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the relevant product brochure.





[1]According to the Insurance Authority Provisional Statistics on Hong Kong General Insurance Business in 2020

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging on technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform “AXA BetterMe”, which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK





IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.





#AXA