Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong “2021 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony”

- Tis the season for early holiday savings with
discounts and thousands of deals from brands including Laneige, LEGO, Skip Hop,
Star Wars and more
-
For every order above S$50 spent on items
purchased from the Children’s
Wishing Well’s Gift Guides, Amazon.sg will pledge a donation of S$5 to nonprofit
organization Children’s Wishing Well to support underprivileged children this
holiday season*
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 November 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Customers can shop and save now as Amazon Singapore begins its
holiday shopping season with new Holiday
Gift Guides launching on Amazon.sg today. Customers can shop the Holiday
Toy Store, browse curated lists of Top
100 Toys and Top
100 Board Games, and enjoy early holiday savings
on Amazon.sg
with discounts and thousands of deals from brands including Bioderma, Laneige, LEGO, Star Wars, and
more — making it easy to check friends and family off the gift list
earlier than ever. In addition, Prime
members can enjoy fast, free shipping on their holiday shopping to arrive in
time for celebrations.
Delivering
smiles to those in need, Amazon is expanding its collaboration with Children’s
Wishing Well by pledging a donation of S$5 with every order above S$50 spent on
products purchased from the Children’s Wishing Well’s Gift Guides.
Amazon.sg will donate a minimum of S$10,000 to Children’s Wishing Well through
this initiative to help the charity fundraise for underprivileged children*.
This collaboration is in addition to the recently launched Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign, which supports donations to the wishlists of nonprofits.
Singapore Children’s Society is the latest nonprofit to join in this campaign
alongside Blessings in a Bag, Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore),
The Food Bank Singapore, Singapore Red Cross, and SOSD.
Early Holiday
Shopping Deals
With the new Holiday
Gift Guides, Amazon is making it easier than
ever to find great gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle. The deals included below, and many more, will be available on various dates and
times beginning today, while supplies last.
Baby products — from 20 Nov — 26
Nov 2020
- Save up to
25% on Becco baby carrier
- Save up to 40%
on Dr Browns baby bottles
- Save up to 25%
on Skip Hop SH303101 Explore & More Roll-Around Rattles
- Save up to
25% on Pigeon baby bottles
Beauty, Health & Personal Care
- Shop over 100 beauty gifts sets
for him and her from brands like Baylis & Harding, Bioderma, Laneige, and
more
- Save up to 30% on luxury beauty
brands such as Origins, SK-II, Estee Lauder (limited time deal on 11 Nov 2020)
- Save up to 55% on Braun Series 3
300s Electric Shaver for Men / Rechargeable Electric Razor, Black — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 48% on Blackmores
Evening Primrose Oil 1000Mg, 200ct — from
20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 40% on 21st Century
vitamins — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 40% on Philips
Sonicare HX6321/03 for Kids Sonic Electric Toothbrush — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 40% on L’oreal Paris
cosmetics — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 35% on Avene products — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 35% on La Roche Posay
products — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 35% on Vichy Christmas
Hydration Set — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
Toys & Games
-
Exclusive to Amazon in Singapore,
Pre-order now:
Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition “AKA Baby Yoda” with Over
25 Sound and Motion Combinations
- Save up to 15% on Brio Toys from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 50% on Disney Frozen
Talk and Glow Olaf and Elsa Dolls from 20
Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 30% on Play-Doh
Confetti Compound Collection from 20
Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 25% on LEGO from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 50% on STAR WARS Darth
Vader Electronic Red Lightsaber Toy from 20
Nov — 26 Nov 2020
Grocery,
including Beers, Wines and Spirits
- Save up to 30% on Tiger beer from
5 Nov — 18 Nov 2020; Get an additional 10% off with minimum purchase of S$55
- Save up to 35% on Ice Mountain
Sparkling Water Peach Flavour, 325 ml, Pack of 24 from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 25% on Tanqueray
London Dry Gin, 700ml — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 25% on La Gioiosa
Prosecco Tradizione, 750ml — from
20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 25% on Pimms No. 1,
700ml — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 20% on Fragrance
salted eggs chips — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 20% on Yellowglen Pink
Sparkling Wine, 750 ml — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 20% on Carlsberg — from
now until 11 Nov 2020
Home & Kitchen — from 20 Nov —
26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 15% on Panasonic
products including selected Rice Cookers, Fans, Steamers and Irons
- Save up to 15% on selected
Instant Pots
- Up to 25% Off Toyomi including
Slow Cookers, Rice Cookers and Ovens.
- Up to 15% Off Delonghi including
thermos glasses, toasters
Electronics, Wireless and PC —
from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 30% on newly released
Razer Mice and Keyboards including Raiju, Kraken, Deathadder and Cynosa models
- Save up to 20% on AFTERSHOKZ
headphones
- Save up to 20% on Asus
peripherals, Motherboards and Accessories
- Save up to 15% on Acer laptops
including Swfit3 and Nitro 5 models
- Save up to 15% on Klipsch
Speakers
Pet products
- Save up to 20% on Houze pets
foldable bowls — from 20 Nov — 26 Nov 2020
- Save up to 15% on WAHL products —
from now until 26 Nov 2020
Video games: New releases this
holiday season, pre-order now
More Ways to
Shop, All Season Long
-
Holiday Gift Guides: Get an early start on holiday shopping
with Amazon’s gift guides on amazon.sg, with something for everyone on your list, no matter your budget.
o Holiday
Gift Guide
o Holiday Toy Store
o Top
100 Toys
o Top
100 Board Games
o Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides
-
Delivering Smiles: Customers
shopping for children’s books and toys as gifts can visit http://amazon.sg/cww to make their purchase and join us in
delivering smiles to underprivileged children. Amazon.sg will
donate S$5 for every order above S$50 comprising items that are featured in the
Children’s Wishing Well Gift Guides.
-
Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist:
It is easy for customers to give back
this holiday season on Amazon.sg. While shopping for holiday
supplies and gifts for family and friends, customers can support their favourite
NPOs and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist — a
depository of items they need the most. Enjoy the same low prices and
convenient shopping experience customers have come to expect from Amazon.
Singaporeans keen to do good this holiday season can join Amazon’s season of
giving by donating through Amazon
x Retail for Good Wishlist, where we have a growing list of new
NPOs joining the community.
-
Bank Promotions with Amazon.sg
e-Gift Cards: From 1 Nov — 14 Nov 2020, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you
spend S$100 or more on your GrabPay Mastercard. The Amazon.sg Gift Card will be
added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase. Please visit amazon.sg/grab for
more information, terms and conditions apply.
Fast, Free & Convenient
Delivery Options
-
Fast & Free Domestic and
International Delivery: Prime
members in Singapore can shop for thousands of Prime-eligible items on
Amazon.sg and enjoy fast and free One-Day Delivery for domestic delivery of
items. In addition, Prime members can enjoy free standard delivery (7 — 9
business days) on eligible International Store items for orders above S$60.
-
Ultrafast & Free Grocery
Delivery: Prime members in Singapore can also
enjoy free, ultra-fast two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of groceries and
local favourites via the Amazon Prime Now app. In addition to groceries, Prime
members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials,
electronics, and more available on Prime Now.
-
Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.sg knowing that thousands of items shipped are eligible
for free and convenient returns and this year’s return window is even longer – items
shipped between now and Dec 31, 2020, can be returned
until January 31, 2021.
Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life
better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy
the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment.
In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning
movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game
benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the
foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens
of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on
orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible
selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on
Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders
over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at
amazon.sg/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer
obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to
operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized
recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the
products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit
Amazon.sg.
SOCIAL HANDLES:
Instagram: @Amazon.SG
Facebook: @Amazon.sg
Twitter: @AmazonSG