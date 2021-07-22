Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021: Start Running for the First-Ever Jurassic World Virtual Run in Asia Pacific

Clock-in starting 26th July 2021 on the MOVE by LIV3LY app!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 July 2021 – It’s time for runners to lace up their running shoes for the first-ever Jurassic World virtual run experience in Asia Pacific! The Jurassic World RUN! is an immersive experience for runners of all ages featuring dinosaurs from the ground-breaking film franchise Jurassic World. Participants can start clocking in for the inaugural Jurassic World virtual run experience in Asia Pacific starting from 26th July 2021 – 30th September 2021. Runners can still register from 5th July 2021 – 29th September 2021 via the official website (jurassicworldrun.com) or the MOVE by LIV3LY app.









The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks. In fact, Universal Beijing Resort is scheduled to open this year as Universal’s newest theme park destination and will feature seven highly themed and immersive lands – including Jurassic World Isla Nublar.

The first-ever Jurassic World virtual run offers each participant a unique immersive experience where runners need to run their best to escape Isla Nublar. Runners are required to download and use the MOVE by LIV3LY app in order to unlock and access the exciting augmented reality experiences that will enhance their journeys. As they work to complete their registered distances of 5km, 10km or 21km, runners will unlock successive milestones of assistance in their journey to escape from Isla Nublar. Each milestone that they unlock will bring them deeper into the adventure and closer to the virtual finish line! The MOVE app will bring the thrills and awe of Jurassic World to life through augmented reality that can be experienced anywhere and anytime; even right in their own neighbourhoods!

Participants can start clocking in their times and distances from 26th July 2021 – 30th September 2021. Apart from using the app on their phones, MOVE by LIV3LY app also supports wearables and preferred running trackers; runners can simply sync their devices to the MOVE app [via Apple Health or Google Fit].

Finishers for all categories are entitled to an exclusive finisher T-shirt to celebrate their escape from Isla Nublar. Also, all finishers of 10km and 21km will receive their very own finisher medal to celebrate their bravery and commemorate their adventures with Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021! For the convenience and safety of all participants, all entitlements will be delivered right to their doorstep upon completion of their registered distance.

Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 is organised by CNeX, a M.I.C.E. and project management company headquartered in Singapore, and powered by LIV3LY, a social fitness marketplace for mass participation events in Asia Pacific. Universal’s global master toy partner for Jurassic World, Mattel, is supporting this event – check out https://corporate.mattel.com/en-us for more information on Jurassic World Mattel products. The virtual run is produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts. Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Australia and New Zealand will be the first 5 countries to experience the thrills of Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021.

All participants are required to adhere strictly to the laws and regulations of their country of residence to stay safe and well while participating in the Jurassic World RUN!

For more details on Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 and registration information, please visit jurassicworldrun.com. More information on registration available in appendix A.





APPENDIX A





Registration Period: 5th July 2021 – 29th September 2021 Clock-in-Period: 26th July 2021 – 30th September 2021 Distance 5km 10km 21km Category Individual Individual Parent & Child Individual Team of 2 Price (SGD) $35 $49 $77 $56 $84 Finisher Entitlements Finisher Shirt YES YES Each receives a shirt (1 Adult & 1 Child) YES Each receives a shirt (2 total) Finisher Medal NO YES Each receives a medal (2 total) YES Each receives a medal (2 total)

