edotco strengthens commitment in Sri Lanka with new leadership

edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. (edotco), the leading regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, today strengthened its commitment in Sri Lanka with the appointment of Gayan Koralage, as the Acting Country Managing Director of edotco Sri Lanka.

With this new leadership edotco intends to play a more aggressive role in creating a digitally inclusive Sri Lanka through enhancing the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating the deployment of next generation telecom infrastructure solutions including multipurpose street poles and power systems for telecom sites. “We have successfully deployed over 300 multipurpose lamp poles in the country, strengthening the nation’s connectivity and capacity needs. We understand that a stable and reliable connection is key to ensuring steadfast digital economy, especially in this new normal and we are focused on uncovering new and innovative ways to further ensure the people of Sri Lanka have the best telecommunications infrastructure”. said Gayan, who is also the Director for Strategy at edotco Group.

“We not only intend to extend our next generation infrastructure services and solutions in the country but will also focus on upskilling and developing our talent and investment into research and development in alternative tower designs and materials, and innovative power systems including long lasting next generation batteries and green power solutions to adapt to the ever-evolving industry needs and the to preserve the carbon emission of the country. We are also moving towards being a data driven organization, where processes and decisions are made based on analytics and insights for quicker, better and cost-effective outcomes including finding ideal location for a street poles and providing better network uptime. A newly created Business Innovation and Digitalization department at the Group will be driving business analytics, data and enterprise architecture throughout the organization to enable this and more in the near future” he added.

edotco Sri Lanka pioneered the smart city multipurpose street furniture in Sri Lanka and has since deployed a total of 300 units across the country. The company intends to continue deploying an extensive street furniture network moving forward to cater to both urban and rural connectivity needs throughout the country. With an ongoing BOI commitment of USD55 million, the company plans to deploy over 1,000 street furniture units and over 3000 energy sharing systems across the country, aligning to the Government’s Vision 2025 digitalization aspiration.

Gayan is a founding member of edotco Group, joined in 2013 and responsible for long term strategy, pricing and commercials, analytics and new market entrance initiatives. Under this dual role, he will also take on the responsibility of further growing the two main business pipelines in Sri Lanka, building next generation 5G ready multipurpose street furniture and power systems for better network uptime and quality service delivery. His previous experiences include Telekom Malaysia International and Axiata Berhad.

About edotco Group

Established in 2012, edotco Group is the first regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M).

edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 34,100 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Philippines and Laos. edotco strives to deliver outstanding performance in telecommunications infrastructure services and solutions. Its state- of-the-art real-time monitoring service, echo, has driven significant improvements in field operations while maximising operational efficiencies in terms of battery, energy and fuel consumption for telecommunications infrastructure.

edotco Group was awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award for its demonstrated exemplary business growth and performance in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.edotcogroup.com





