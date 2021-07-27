Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Macarthur Minerals Limited

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 26 July 2021 – Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSXV: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF). The report is titled, “Miner with a Superior Grade Project, Early Cash Flow Prospects and Strong Earnings Leverage.” Report excerpt: “With clear development objectives for calendar 2021 in the works and near-term cash flow potential buoyed up by a hot iron ore market, MMS is well positioned to become Australia’s next high-grade iron ore producer.”

The report contains an in-depth and current analysis of the Australian iron-ore industry. Report excerpt: “Despite the developmental challenges and growing pains of pushing through the next generation of magnetite iron ore mines, we believe the pressures of a greener future will force adaptation in the iron ore mining industry. As longer-term demand trends cement themselves and steel mills turn quality preferences into procurement requirements, we think the ultimate choice left to global iron ore miners will be to shift to higher-quality deposits.”

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

There is no charge for portal access. Serious investors and other interested parties are encouraged to download.

About Macarthur Minerals Limited

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium, and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the company.