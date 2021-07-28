Amazon Celebrates Local Businesses in Singapore for National Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 July 2021 – As part of this year’s National Day festivities, Amazon is recognising small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Singapore and showcasing their success stories with a dedicated ‘Shop Local’ storefront on Amazon.sg. Shoppers can also immerse themselves in an interactive video to discover the stories of Hook Coffee, Jomingo, and Oddbods. The storefront features deals from SMBs across categories including home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more.

With Amazon’s latest 2021 study revealing that more than half of Gen Z Singaporeans are #ShopLocal fans, the curated storefront further builds on the strong Shop Local momentum from this year’s Prime Day (21 & 22 June), which delivered the two biggest days ever for small businesses on Amazon.sg. More than 17,000 small businesses participated in Prime Day 2021, of which 7,000 joined for the first time ever to enjoy record-breaking sales.

“Nurturing local businesses has always been at the core of our work at Amazon and goes hand in hand with our customer obsession. Our Shop Local storefront aims to directly connect brands and shoppers across Singapore, providing over 225 free tools to help SMBs get online and scale. We are very heartened by their success and will continue to expand our efforts to spur their growth, empowering local sellers to digitise, expand beyond our borders, and connect with consumers around the globe. As we celebrate our resilience this National Day, we hope that Singaporeans will continue supporting SMBs in Singapore,” says Bernard Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services.

In addition to shopping from local brands and enjoying exciting deals during National Day, shoppers can participate in ‘The Great Local Giveaway’, a series of social contests on Amazon.sg’s Instagram page. They can explore products from six SMBs and participate in the contests to stand to win a gift set. More than 25 gift sets are up for grabs and ‘The Great Local Giveaway’ runs from 28 July to 20 August 2021.

Notable SMBs featured on Amazon’s dedicated Shop Local storefront include: Singapore’s first online coffee subscription service – Hook Coffee; plant-based and eco-friendly beauty brand – Jomingo; and toys offered by the Emmy-nominated animation series – Oddbods.

Hook Coffee

As the first e-coffee company to offer subscription services in Singapore, Hook Coffee makes fresh, quality speciality coffee accessible and more affordable to everyone. It was founded by two Singaporeans in 2016.

Today, not only are all its coffees ethically sourced and traceable, but Hook Coffee also launches a new flavour every month. Amidst the pandemic, it started hosting virtual workshops for those keen to learn more about coffee.

In just five years, the brand has expanded its product range from coffee beans and grounds to single-serve drip bags, Nespresso and Dolce Gusto compatible capsules, and bottled cold brew coffee.

Hook Coffee started offering its products on Amazon.sg in July 2020, relying on Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) to sell and manage its stock and deliveries domestically. This year, it is looking to expand internationally with Amazon’s 20 global stores to reach over 150 million paid Prime members and hundreds of millions of active customer accounts worldwide.

“Amazon is a really good platform for start-ups keen to sell their products online and understand how the e-commerce business works. The dedicated account managers, coupled with services such as FBA, make it very easy for us to process orders, control inventory, manage marketing campaigns, and reach customers far beyond our network – without any compromise on the quality of our coffee. We’re excited to grow our reach and customer base with Amazon globally now – anything and everything is possible!” said Wayne Lai, CEO, Hook Coffee.

Enjoy 22% off on Hook Coffee Yaya Kakaya from now to 9 August 2021 via the Shop Local storefront here.

Jomingo

Jomingo was conceptualised after Singaporean founder Tan Jing Jun suffered rashes from conventional deodorants in university. This led her to develop her own formula of natural, plant-based deodorants that are eco-friendly. Today, Tan uses ingredients sourced from Asia, mostly Singapore, where possible, and takes pride in offering plastic-free packaging for her natural products.

Within a year, Tan has put Jomingo on the world map with Amazon – she started selling on Amazon.sg in October 2020 and quickly expanded to the UK in February 2021. Selling on Amazon has helped her to not only understand the strict regulations of a new country but also allowed her to manage her set up costs, build brand awareness, and fulfil orders for a whole new store and customer base.

This year, Tan hopes to expand her product line by offering a new variety of natural and eco-friendly products, and to sell online in more countries internationally.

Founder of Jomingo, Tan Jing Jun, said: “When I first started Jomingo, I could have never imagined being in Singapore and selling to customers all the way in the UK! But Amazon made it a reality very quickly and smoothly – guiding us closely on the tax regulations and policies of a foreign market and minimising our costs in building our brand in a new market. Managing order fulfilment and our supplies also became hassle-free as Amazon took care of the nitty-gritty so we could focus on understanding our new customers.”

Enjoy 15% off on Jomingo Natural Deodorant from now to 9 August 2021 via the Shop Local storefront here.

Oddbods

Oddbods, the three-time Emmy nominated animated series for pre-school kids, is currently broadcasted in over 180 countries and watched by millions of kids. The series is produced by Singapore-based studio One Animation and its toys have been sold on Amazon since 2019. Despite being a small animation studio with limited resources, Oddbods has fulfiled orders and expanded in eight stores internationally with Amazon, and can gather direct consumer feedback on its toys from Singaporean and global fans across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Last year, Oddbods enjoyed a 480% year-on-year increase in sales with Amazon and is now looking to expand in Indonesia, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Australia, and Singapore, to offer kids everywhere a great playtime experience with its toys.

“Selling globally on Amazon has allowed us to reach kids everywhere – from Singapore to Mexico to Poland. We use Amazon’s Pan-FBA services to ship our inventory while Amazon fulfils our orders in different countries. This has been very critical for our market expansion and growth to truly become a global brand,” said Amir Biran, VP of Digital & Ecommerce, Oddbods.

Enjoy 15% off on Oddbods Stuffed Plush Toys & Figurines from now to 9 August 2021 via the Shop Local storefront here.

Discover the wide range of selection and deals from local businesses on Amazon.sg here, with additional savings from the National Day sale, happening from 5 to 9 August 2021 here.

To find out more about selling on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.

