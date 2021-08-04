M1 Launches the Most Advanced 5G Standalone Technology in Singapore with its True 5G Network

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 August 2021 – M1 Limited (M1) has launched its True 5G network in an exclusive market trial, allowing both its existing and new mobile customers to enjoy the enhanced benefits of the most advanced 5G Standalone (SA) technology in Singapore today. As the first telco in Singapore to embark on 5G trials back in 2018, M1 Limited is a front-runner in the development of Singapore’s 5G SA network. Unlike the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) launched in 2020, the True 5G SA operates independently of 4G network infrastructure. With 5Go Boosters starting as low as $5 per month, customers can now enjoy an enhanced and secured suite of capabilities.

The Ability to Live, Work & Connect Better

The True 5G experience delivers faster speeds, close to real-time network responses and enhanced connectivity. Besides being 10 times faster than the 4G network, 4 times quicker than the 5G NSA network, and 50% more responsive than both the aforementioned, True 5G supports lag-free surfing and multiple device connectivity without compromising its speed and quality.

Given its enhanced capabilities, innovative and diversified digital experiences such as 5G cloud gaming, real-time interactive streaming and entertainment, as well as immersive Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications can be enjoyed very soon. In fact, the True 5G experience will support revolutionary applications and new business opportunities across a range of industries from robotics to maritime.

The benefits of signing up with one of the leading digital services providers in Singapore do not end there. Customers can enjoy an elevated call experience via the world’s first Voice over 5G New Radio (VoNR) service on M1’s 5G SA network that reinforces the experience of crystal clear high-definition voice calls, improved productivity with 5G speeds on data-driven activities throughout the duration of the calls as well as faster call setup time.

Front-runners in Singapore’s 5G Development

M1 is working closely with some of Singapore’s most exciting enterprises and SMEs to reimagine and redefine how businesses can leverage 5G to boost efficiency, fast-track innovation, and meet customer demands. Working in close synergy with its key shareholder, Keppel Corporation, M1 will continue to explore and develop more 5G-enabled business opportunities and collaborations across the Keppel group of businesses and open up limitless possibilities for corporations.

Realise the Full Power of True 5G

To kickstart your move to 5G, add the 5Go Plus Booster to your mobile plans either online and in-store. Available at a discounted price starting from $5/mth, in line with its exclusive launch promotion, users will get to enjoy the service till the end of 2021. Sign up today and get at least 3 months of complimentary access and a True 5G SA SIM Card delivered to your doorstep for free upon subscription. Head over to M1 and browse their updated list of 5G SA compatible mobile phones to revel in the power of 5G.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg





