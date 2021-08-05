Incomlend Announces Multi-Million Invoice Financing Programme to Support Fashion Tex Asia Ltd and Sadat Apparels Ltd Meet Seasonal Demand in the United States

Quick Turnaround Facility Allows the Companies to Seize New and Growing Revenue Opportunities in the Bangladesh Booming Export Market

DHAKA, BANGLADESH – Media OutReach – 5 August 2021 – Global invoice financing marketplace, Incomlend, announced a new invoice financing programme for Fashion Tex Asia Ltd, an apparel buying house, and Sadat Apparels Ltd, a garment manufacturer. Both companies are based in Bangladesh with customers in the United States (US), Europe and South America. The working capital solution allows the companies to finance and increase the production volume of their sweaters and stock up on garments that are in season and demand. One of Sadat Apparels Ltd’s key customers, a US-based clothing wholesaler, is looking to stock up on its products in preparation for the increased seasonal demand for sweaters during Fall-Winter, providing new revenue streams for the company.





Typically, it takes Fashion Tex Asia Ltd and Sadat Apparels Ltd up to 120 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended credit terms can potentially impair cash flow and impede their ability to boost their manufacturing output and source merchandise to meet demand upticks. Incomlend is founded in Singapore and with offices in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. It connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs), like Fashion Tex Asia Ltd and Sadat Apparels Ltd, globally with communities of investors, enabling them to buy and sell individual invoices in an invoice exchange platform.

The quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend enables Sadat Apparels Ltd and Fashion Tex Asia Ltd to cash in an invoice as early as three days after its goods are shipped to the buyer. The companies now have the working capital to cover their operational expenses and meet new orders coming from the US. The Invoice Financing Programme also offers Sadat Apparels Ltd and Fashion Tex Asia Ltd the financial agility to pursue new growth opportunities as the appetite for garments from Bangladesh continues to soar globally.





Based on Bangladesh’s Export Promotion Bureau data, the country’s exports saw a sharp increase of 112% in May 2021, compared to 2020. The growth is primarily due to the rebound in demand for ready-made garments (RMG) as major markets worldwide reopen their economies. According to McKinsey, the RMG sector accounts for 84% of Bangladesh’s exports.

Fashion Tex Asia Ltd and Sadat Apparels Ltd, Managing Director Rezaul Karim Jahid said:

“With Incomlend Invoice Financing Programme, we can concurrently retain our customer by offering competitive payment terms and free up our working capital. We now have access to a steady cash flow to pump back into the production cycle and increase turnover and profit, contributing significantly to our business growth. We look forward to working with Incomlend for the long-term.”





Incomlend CEO and Co-founder Morgan Terigi commented:

“Bangladesh is home to many apparel manufacturing SMEs and is an emerging export powerhouse in South Asia. As a company with a proven experience in the garment industry, Incomlend strongly supports these SMEs in capitalising on positive market conditions with our quick turnaround financing facility. We are enabling manufacturers like Sadat Apparels Ltd and buying houses like Fashion Tex Asia Ltd to scale their business and expand their footprint overseas by providing them with competitive and alternative non-recourse working capital solutions.”





For more information on Incomlend, please visit https://www.incomlend.com/.

About Incomlend

Incomlend is a global invoice financing marketplace for businesses and private capital. Founded in 2016, the Singapore-based company has processed more than 2,300 transactions and provides invoice finance services in over 50 countries worldwide. As one of the first alternative cross-border trade finance platforms globally, Incomlend enables companies to finance their export invoices by selling them to institutional investors at a discount. For more information, visit www.incomlend.com.





