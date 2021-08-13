Industrial & Manufacturing Employment Up 62% in Q2 2021 from Q1: Michael Page Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 13 August 2021 – Global recruitment specialists Michael Page Indonesia witnessed the number of jobs rise in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 led by an increase in Industrial & Manufacturing at 62%. This was followed by an increase in job positions within Legal (up 56%) and Human Resources (up 24%). According to job opportunity data shared by Michael Page, Q2 2021 saw an overall 5% growth from Q1 2021.









Olly Riches, Managing Director of Michael Page Indonesia & Philippines





Speaking from recent observations, Olly Riches, Managing Director of Michael Page Indonesia & Philippines says, “Due to the recent increase in demand and price for coking coal, gold, and nickel, there is more hiring activity in the mining industry. This will have a positive ripple effect on the entire mining ecosystem from heavy machinery, dry bulk, shipping, tires to mining contractors.”





“Manufacturing companies in Indonesia are investing in domestic expansion, as the cost of export activities rise due to COVID-19. We also see growth in the production or manufacturing of food ingredients, flexible packaging and logistics which has resulted in an increased demand for professionals within industrial engineering, production as well as continuous improvement,” Olly Riches continues.



Hiring in Legal almost doubled in Q2 2021 and as reported in the Michael Page Indonesia Talent Trends 2021 report, these law professionals can command a 23% average renumeration increase when moving jobs this year.





“We see aggressive hiring activity for high-calibre legal talent within Technology companies as they prepare for IPO in Indonesia, mid-senior level candidates with experience in capital markets, mergers & acquisition and compliance are highly sought after. Companies are also hiring legal business partners to consult with other business units to create new product lines or restructure business models,” comments Olly Riches.





A 24% rise in Human Resources job opportunities was also observed from Q1 to Q2. Olly Riches observes, “The pandemic’s impact on flexible working, healthcare schemes or in some cases downsizing has increased pressures on HR functions. As companies manage these new challenges, many businesses require either upskilling or hiring additional HR professionals.”





Source: Information and facts procured from Michael Page Indonesia’s proprietary data





