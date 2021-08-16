ECOVACS partners Shopee in Thailand to get homeowners to “Trade Up for the Latest DEEBOT” and usher a new era of smart and modern home cleaning lifestyle

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 November 2020 – The 13th Social Enterprise Summit kicked off today in

an online format. The three-day international symposium will host dialogues

with over 80 leading social innovators in more than 20 forums, workshops and

interactive sessions. Speakers and participants

from all over the world will have the chance to engage on this unique cross-sector

platform.

This year’s Social Enterprise Summit (SES) has

chosen the theme “new normal · collective power”. Everyone

in our society will require some shifts to come out of the current situations

during a year of pandemic, the Summit will identify ways for generating new

social power by bringing different sectors together more closely. This is the

first time that an online format has been used for the Summit, enabling social

entrepreneurs from many different countries to interact without geographic

limitations. “History will mark 2020 as one of the most

disruptive years ever, a year of survival and change,” said Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair of the SES Organising Committee. “Social issues have never been as complex as they

are now, and this calls for new ways of thinking. We need to be innovative and use

our collective power to tackle and solve the entrenched social issues in this era

of the ‘new normal’.”

The Summit began at 10:00am with a keynote address by

Mr Jeremy HEIMANS (US) and Mr Henry TIMMS (US), Co-Authors of New Power. According to these speakers,

“New power is the ability to harness

the energy of the connected crowd; it is the deployment of mass participation

and peer coordination to create change, shift outcomes and achieve the best

result.” Mr TIMMS shared the example of a global philanthropic movement

#GivingTuesday that engages people in close to 100 countries and which has

generated over US$1 billion for good causes.

Followed by a Policy Dialogue at 11:00am, where The Honourable Bernard

Charnwut CHAN, Convenor of the Non-Official Members, Executive Council of Hong

Kong SAR Government; Dr Chi-kwong LAW, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Bureau

of Hong Kong SAR Government, and other speakers talked about social innovation

and social finance, policies and how the civil society, business, policymakers

and academia are developing a shared value city.

At 2:30pm, Mr Francis NGAI (HK), Founder and CEO of

Social Ventures Hong Kong, will host the Thematic Session “Overcoming

Challenges 2.0: Rebuilding City Resilience”, a multi-perspective discussion on

rebuilding resilience in our city and suggesting ways to face different

challenges. The panellists will include Mr David YEUNG (HK), Founder and CEO of

Green Monday; Dr LAU Ming-Wai (HK), Founder and Director of MWYO and Chairman

of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and Ms Vicky FUNG (HK), Co-founder of

Every Life Is A Song.

The second Thematic Session, at 4:00pm, titled

“Transformation”. Ms Ada WONG (HK), Founder and Chair, Make A Difference (MaD)

Institute and Convenor and Director, Good Lab Foundation; Dr Wichuda Na

Songkhla SRIYAPHAI, Ph.D (Thailand), Chief Executive Officer of Wandee Group

Holdings, along with other social entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Vietnam will

share their experience and stories on how to capture opportunities and scale

impact in the volatile and uncertain world of 2020.

Four discussion tracks will take place on 20 November.

The first track is “Community Empowerment”; it will explore ways of unleashing

the latent power in our communities to transform the pressures of recent times

into positive power; to change and to embrace the “new normal”. The second track

is “Digital Social Innovation”, it will explore how open data, citizen science

and shifts in work practices can be used to drive informed and productive changes

in our personal, professional, and social journeys along the digital social

innovation highway. The “Sustainability and Business” track will consider

sustainability strategies, practices and business models that prioritize

sustainability and lay the foundations for a more resilient and sustainable

business ecosystem of shared values. Finally, the “Education Innovation” track

will explore various innovative education initiatives such as adopting a

skills-based approach in social entrepreneurship education, building an

education transformation movement to change traditional practices in schools, as

well as using behavioural science as a tool for developing a better society.

The last day of this year’s symposium will be on 21

November, featuring the Asia Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange and a social

innovation workshop. Titled “Yesterday’s Heritage; Today’s Transformation; Tomorrow’s

DYNAMIC INNOVATION”, the concluding session will take the form of a specially

curated narrative involving guest speakers from across generations and social

sectors, who will share their insights into “The New Normal To Be”.

Members of the public are free to register to take

part in SES 2020. Besides the International Symposium, an online exhibition is

set up to introduce the various projects of the Social Innovation and

Entrepreneurship Development Fund. Four intermediaries will set up a live

online session to facilitate participant interaction, these intermediaries are:

Fullness Social Enterprises Society Ltd, The Hong Kong Council of Social

Service, PolyU Technology and Consultancy Co Ltd., and The Society of

Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, Hong Kong. The exhibition is available for

delegates to visit for an entire month as from 19th November.

FREE Registration for SES 2020: http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg. For full agenda, or download SES registration brochure:

https://www.ses.org.hk/sites/default/files/share/2020/SES%202020_Programme%20Book_12m.pdf.

About Social Enterprise Summit

Social Enterprise Summit (SES) is a

cross-sector platform to inspire and empower social innovation and social

entrepreneurship. The flagship International Symposium builds on the

experiences of over 80 speakers from 15 locations to inspire, innovate, connect

and collaborate with delegates from the civic society, businesses, government

and academic sectors from Hong Kong, China; Asia Pacific region and beyond to

advance positive societal changes.

2020 Theme: “new normal · collective power” ︱ 19-21. 11. 2020 ︱ Online ︱

The turn of the decade 2020 begins with a pandemic affecting

people around the world, raising attention to health and changing the way

people work, study, commute or socialise. Everyone in our society will require

some shifts to come out of the current situations. Collective efforts are

needed to re-focus on fostering mutually reinforcing solutions, continuous

communication towards common agendas and making swift decisions based on

current data and measurement. This International Symposium will examine the

process through 4 thematic tracks: Community Empowerment, Digital Social

Innovation, Sustainability and Business as well as Education Innovation.

Community

engagement activities are held in eight different districts in Hong Kong during

the year to expand the participation and reach beyond the conference rooms,

applying knowledge, social entrepreneurship and innovative mindsets to various

day to day life settings.

