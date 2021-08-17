Apidays Hong Kong 2021: Deep Diving the Open API, Open Banking & Data Ecosystem in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 August 2021 – Apidays LIVE Hong Kong 2021, the biggest virtual conference in Hong Kong, unveils the schedule & agenda today with the theme “API Ecosystem & Data Interchange” by beNovelty Limited – a homegrown award-winning API company. More than 1000 attendees are expected to join the virtual event, being held on 25th and 26th August, 2021, with a series of talks, & roundtables from regional and local experts.









The apidays LIVE Hong Kong 2021 with the theme “API Ecosystem & Data Interchange” has confirmed 50+ sessions with speakers from regional banks, leading enterprises, technology companies and fintech companies.

Since 2019, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has been launching different phases of Open API Framework, while Phase 3 & 4 are expected to be implemented progressively starting from December 2021 by 28 participating banks, enabling third party API collaborations in different financial products and services to improve end user experience.

“As the Open API Phase 3 & 4 is coming closer, there are increasing discussions of Open API use cases in the community. Banks and enterprises are now less conservative in sharing data and business scenarios with 3rd parties in order to & more effective services to customers.” explains Patrick CS Fan, organiser of apidays Live Hong Kong & founder of beNovelty Limited. “The key is not only on API (Application Programme Interface) technology itself, but how the services customer needs at the right time. Nowadays, customers are less willing to walk into bank branches or turn on the bank mobile app for a specific service. The services need to be distributed , requiring bank services and data sitting in third-party applications. The new demand creates new challenges to s and third party partners.”

Based on the Study Report entitled “The Next Phase of the Banking Open API Journey” released in May 2021, the top 3 ranked challenges of participating in banking Open APIs according to banks and TSPs (Third Party Service Providers) are – 1) Fraud and cybersecurity risks, 2) Difficulty in identifying use cases with tangible business benefits, 3) Complexity of technical development work including legacy modernisation.

“We believe there are some commonalities in challenges from different regions and we should learn from the successful and failed experience from each other to speed up the progress.” Patrick said, “That’s why we bring apidays here and line-up 50+ sessions API domain thought leaders from the east and the west.”

The API conference has confirmed 50+ sessions with speakers from regional banks, leading enterprises, technology companies and fintech companies with 3 focused tracks:





Industry Focus

Financial Services & APIs – How financial institutions API use cases in regulated environments

Enterprise & APIs – How enterprises leverage API technologies in growing their business

Open Banking Technologies – Overview of essential technologies in building up Open Banking platforms





API Architecture & Development Focus

Architecting APIs – How should we better design, architect & monitor API infrastructure

API Product Practice – Learn about the best practice in API product design and development





Developer Experience & Community Focus

Developer Experience – Understand the needs of developer experience and how it accelerates API adoption

Developer Community – How to engage and grow your API developer community





The apidays LIVE Hong Kong 2021 is lead organised by beNovelty Limited with the Hong Kong Computer Society and the Hong Kong Science Park Startups Alumni Association as supporting organisations.



About beNovelty Limited

beNovelty is a Hong Kong homegrown technology start-up founded in 2015 and the of apidays Hong Kong since 2020, dedicated to the development of technology-related businesses & ecosystem. beNovelty in cross sector API collaboration ranging from the banking, insurance, tourism and education industries, establishing partnerships with various types of enterprises. In 2020, beNovelty is the technology partner of API Ecobooster, a program that connects startups and the developer community with the bank to co-create API solutions with HKSTP and HSBC. beNovelty is an acceleratee of HKSTP LEAP Programme and awardee of Hong Kong ICT Start-up Awards (2020) , IFTA Fintech Achievement Awards (2019) etc.

