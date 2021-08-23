IT Block Introduces Data Centre Colocation Services

IT Block’s latest service helps enterprises design, install, provision, and maintain their server rooms, thereby allowing them to save on resources that can be invested in other areas of business development.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2021 – IT Block, a specialist in outsourced IT support for enterprises, has introduced Data Centre Colocation Services. This new service takes on the complex responsibility of configuration, installation, and maintenance of server rooms in a single package, thus enabling companies to channel their resources into other areas and focus on expanding their business.





“We know companies are facing enormous depletion of resources when attempting to build and manage their own data centres. Their exorbitant upfront expenses include acquiring bandwidth, power, cooling, staff salaries, and machinery, among other things,” said Reza Nilofer, Vice President of Sales and Technology at IT Block. “That’s why IT Block wants to provide companies with a secure and cost-effective alternative to house, manage, and maintain enterprise servers.”

With the ability to be structured to meet specific business needs, IT Block Data Centre Colocation Services offer:

Procurement of equipment

Design and i nstallation

Power and c ooling

Security, management, and maintenance





For more information about Data Centre Colocation Services, visit: https://www.itblock.sg/data-centre/.

About IT Block

IT Block, formed in 2018, is an MSP that specialises in outsourced IT support for business enterprises. Customer service lies at the very heart of our company, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide 24/7 customer support to all our clients. Our range of services includes server hardware maintenance, hardware procurement, cybersecurity services, and office IT setup service. Learn more about our services at https://www.itblock.sg.





