Zurich Hong Kong launches “Helpersafe” Domestic Helper Insurance Plan, with multiple new protections that expand the scope of support for employers and domestic helpers

Boasts multiple new protections, including replacement expenses caused by a domestic helper’s resignation within three months of the initial contract, or intentional/negligent injuries to the household children or elders, and service interruption cover if the domestic helper suffers from cancer or heart disease 1

Provides optional benefit such that employers may plan according to their needs

Annual premium as low as HKD946, equivalent to less than HKD2.6 a day

During promotion period, enjoy the Free COVID-19 Vaccine Cover as added protection for the employer, domestic helper, and household members2





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 August 2021 – Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) (“Zurich Hong Kong”) announced today the launch of the new “Helpersafe” Domestic Helper Insurance Plan, to meet the ever-changing protection needs of employers and domestic helpers. In addition to the coverage of traditional domestic helper insurance plans, Zurich Hong Kong has expanded the scope of support, to include protections such as replacement expenses caused by specific events, plus the outpatient expenses and hospitalization fees due to a domestic helper’s diagnosis of cancer or heart disease1. Under one plan, domestic helpers will also enjoy both network and non-network outpatient medical benefits, and up to HKD80,000 hospitalization benefit per policy year.









According to government statistics3, there were close to 380,000 foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong at the end of 2020. Hong Kong people are known for their long hours at work, so domestic helpers are vital to a household’s cleanliness and meals, and also caring for the children and elderly. They are essential to running a home, and if a domestic helper were to be in an accident or have fallen ill, it may be financially and emotionally consuming for the employer. At the same time, employers must be vigilant of the potential financial and liability risks from hiring domestic helpers. Therefore, when selecting a domestic helper insurance plan, employers must review every benefit detail to ensure the plan is the right fit for both themselves and the hired help.

“Helpersafe” is a safety net when replacement is necessary

“Helpersafe” will pay the replacement expenses of up to HKD5,000 per policy year if the replacement is necessary due to the following events:

The domestic helper resigns within three months of the initial contract; or

The domestic helper commits fraud or dishonest acts; or

The domestic helper goes missing or leaves without prior notice; or

The domestic helper intentionally or negligently causes injury to the household children or elderly; or

The domestic helper is repatriated to his/her home country as he/she is medically unfit to carry on work4.





Flexible medical protection

The domestic helper can enjoy up to HKD80,000 hospitalization benefit per policy year. They can also enjoy both network and non-network outpatient medical benefits. If the domestic helper visits the selected network of general practitioners for consultation, neither co-payment nor claims submission is needed. And virtual consultation service5 is available for domestic helpers to seek medical help without stepping foot outside.

Optional benefit offers medical and hospitalization protection against heart disease and cancer for extra peace of mind

Although conventional domestic helper insurance has medical protection, serious illnesses such as heart disease and cancer are often not included in the regular or optional coverage. “Helpersafe” has especially included heart disease and cancer as an optional benefit, offering related outpatient expenses and hospitalization protection – up to HKD100,000 per policy year with the Deluxe Plan, and up to HKD50,000 per policy year with the Classic Plan.

Daily premium as low as HKD2.6

“Helpersafe” annual premium can be as low as HKD946, equivalent to less than HKD2.6 a day. And with as little as HKD150 a year, or lower than HKD0.5 a day, the insured may add the optional benefit of the heart disease and cancer cover.

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Cover2

During the promotion period from now until September 30, 2021, those successfully enrolled in “Helpersafe” will enjoy Zurich Hong Kong’s Free COVID-19 Vaccine Cover. The policyholder plus a maximum of six same household members will be covered, hence protecting the employer, domestic helper, and household members at the same time.

1 Applicable only to the Optional Benefit – Heart Disease and Cancer Cover.

2 Promotion period until September 30, 2021. Terms and Conditions apply for the Free COVID-19 Vaccine Cover, please refer to the designated page in Zurich Hong Kong’s website for details.

3 Data from DATA.GOV.HK: Statistics on the number of Foreign Domestic Helpers in Hong Kong https://data.gov.hk/en-data/dataset/hk-immd-set4-statistics-fdh.

4 A detailed medical report certified by medical practitioner of the domestic helper as medically unfit to continue the employment is required upon submission of claims.

5 Applicable to some network general practitioners only. The medicine delivery fee charged by the medical service provider will not be covered under this plan.

The product information in this document is for reference only. For the terms and conditions and exclusions of this product, please refer to the policy wording. The policy terms and conditions shall prevail in case of discrepancy.





Download Zurich Helpersafe Domestic Helper Factsheet: https://www.zurich.com.hk/-/media/project/zwp/hongkong/docs/individuals/domestic-helper-insurance/helpersafedhplan_brochure_en.pdf





About Zurich Insurance

Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) is part of the Zurich Insurance Group, with presence in Hong Kong dating back to 1961. Since then, Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) has been dedicated to serving the Hong Kong Community with a full range of general insurance and life insurance solutions for individuals, as well as commercial and corporate customers — attending to their insurance, protection and investment needs. Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) is currently top five in the general insurance market*. Please visit www.zurich.com.hk for more information of Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong).

* Provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong General Business from January to December 2020, based on gross premium.

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 55,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 215 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.









