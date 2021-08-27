Get Exclusive Pre-Order Access to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Flip3 5G with M1

Looking to get your hands on the latest release by Samsung? Just as the multinational electronics company launches a pre-order campaign for its latest generation of 5G compatible foldable and flip mobile phones, M1 rolls out an exclusive pre-order invitation for loyal customers. Pre-orders begin on August 26, 2021, but customers can now register online to get priority access to the new additions to the Galaxy Z series before its official launch. With pre-order deals including Samsung e-store vouchers up for grabs, head in-store or online to find out more!





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 August 2021 – With the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 5G, Samsung has once again taken the world by storm with its ingenuity. With the official launch starting September 10, 2021, customers can now register to pre-order these revolutionary smartphones online at M1. Featuring flexible Bespoke mobile plan bundles at unbeatable prices and exclusive promotions, ardent Samsung fans can own both models as early as September 2.









Be a Part of the Opening Act

Featuring a notable evolution in design and improved hinge mechanism, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 with 5G offer more premium experiences than ever before. Built with a 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G supports an unmatched viewing experience and next-level note-taking functions with its S Pen compatibility. As Samsung’s first IPX8 rated foldable smartphone, this durable device delivers PC-like productivity by allowing you to split the large screen and run three apps simultaneously.

Equipped with a 10MP selfie, 12MP dual Rear Camera setup, the Galaxy Flip3 5G stays true to its promise that great things fit in small pockets. Lightweight and foldable for greater portability, it packs a punch with its Cover Screen that gives users a sneak peek of selfies before impeccable shots are taken. Add to that its Flex mode for hands-free photography sessions, IPX8 rating, and tough Gorilla Glass exterior, it is easy to see how the Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G flips technology on its head.

Unfold the World with M1 Today

Pre-order the new Z Series launch at M1 to enjoy fantastic perks and unparalleled freedom with our flexible data plans. Alongside a free 12 months’ Samsung Care+ subscription and up to S$250 Samsung e-store vouchers, add on the 5Go Plus Booster to experience the wonders of high-speed connectivity – register online for exclusive pre-order access today.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

