The Club and Citibank Join Hands to Launch Points Conversion Program Along With Extra Clubpoints Offer

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 September 2021 – HKT’s loyalty program and digital ventures arm – The Club and Citibank Hong Kong jointly announce the launch of their Points Conversion Program. Enabled by open Application Programming Interface (API), the program allows eligible Citi credit cardholders to convert Citi Points to Clubpoints through The Club’s platform, bringing more convenience and flexibility to cardholders’ daily spending and drawing both HKT and Citibank one step closer to consumers’ flexible and autonomous digital lifestyle. During the promotion period, The Club members can earn a total of up to 20,000 extra Clubpoints through the Points Conversion Program.

Mr. Alan Tsui, CEO of HKT’s Loyalty, Digital and Analytics division said, “I am excited to collaborate with Citibank to introduce this Points Conversion Program enabling Citibank’s customers to have an elevated experience of The Club’s unparalleled rewards from smartphones to flight tickets. This marks another milestone in The Club’s efforts to expand our loyalty and digital ecosystem following our points transfer partnership with a renowned loyalty program from the hospitality industry earlier this year. We are constantly exploring new collaborations with partners from different industries to bring exciting experiences and flexible rewards for The Club members.”

Mr. Lawrence Li, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending of Citibank Hong Kong said, “Citibank Hong Kong has always been dedicated to pushing forward the momentum of open API development. Ever since we became the first bank in Hong Kong to launch an open API platform in 2017, we have been utilizing API technology extensively to elevate clients’ digital experience. In recent years, telecommunications services, mobile banking, and a seamless online-to-offline (O2O) consumption experience have become an indispensable part of consumers’ daily lives. By collaborating with HKT, one of the city’s major telecommunications service providers, we hope to expand the reach of our API-enabled points conversion program to HKT’s digital ventures arm, The Club, to widen both of our clients’ consumption networks and further enhance their digital experience in dining, shopping, entertainment and travelling while offering them all kinds of rewards at the same time. This strategic partnership also brings new opportunities to deepen our existing client relationships, and we look forward to collaborating with HKT further and exploring the application of digital technologies to more areas.”





Points Conversion along with e xtra Clubpoints o ffer1

Starting from today until December 31, 2021, cardholders of designated Citi credit cards2 can convert their Citi Points to Clubpoints directly at The Club’s website or in the app to enjoy a series of shopping, entertainment and travel rewards and experiences. Eligible cardholders can convert through the Points Conversion program only once per day3, and transactions eligible for the extra Clubpoints offer range from 1,050 Clubpoints to 5,250 Clubpoints, earning up to 2,500 Clubpoints per transaction. Throughout the four-month promotion period, members can earn a total of up to 20,000 extra Clubpoints, equivalent to HK$4,000 in shopping value that can be used at Club Shopping4.

Extra Clubpoints Offer (first two transactions per calendar month) Clubpoints converted per transaction Extra Clubpoints entitled Upon 1,050 Clubpoints 300 Clubpoints Upon 2,100 Clubpoints 800 Clubpoints Upon 5,250 Clubpoints 2,500 Clubpoints

Pay with 50% less Clubpoints at Club Shopping for a limited time

To celebrate this partnership, from September 1 to December 31, 2021, the deduction rate at Club Shopping on purchases paid through deducting Clubpoints will be reduced from the original 10 Clubpoints = HKD1 to 5 Clubpoints = HKD1, meaning that members can use 50% fewer Clubpoints for their purchases at Club Shopping. This new rate is open to every The Club member and is not limited to Citi cardholders.

For more details on The Club x Citi Points Conversion Program, please visit theclub.com.hk/en/our-partners/citibank and citibank.hk/hkt .

For more information about The Club, please visit https://theclub.com.hk or call The Club hotline on +852 183 3000.





1. The extra Clubpoints offer is on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 2,000 cardholders each calendar month. Only the first two transactions per eligible cardholder that converted at least 1,050 Clubpoints or above per calendar month will be rewarded with up to 5,000 extra Clubpoints per calendar month during the promotion period.

2. The rate may vary by credit card type and may change from time to time. The exact Citi points required for redemption are based on the redemption rate displayed at The Club online platform at the time of redemption.

3. Each transaction must convert a minimum of 525 Clubpoints, and is capped at a maximum of 5,250 Clubpoints.

4. From September 1 to December 31, 2021, the deduction rate at Club Shopping on purchases paid through deducting Clubpoints will be adjusted to 5 Clubpoints = HKD1.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, media entertainment, enterprise solutions and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.

HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fiber backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.

HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong’s development into a smart city.

Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT’s relationship with its customers thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.





About The Club





The Club is HKT’s customer loyalty program and digital ventures arm. Anyone can join the program for free and enjoy the rewards, privileges, and services such as online shopping, travel, insurance, and CSR. Members can earn Clubpoints from spending through The Club’s digital services, designated HKT affiliate services, or partnered merchants. Clubpoints can be used to redeem rewards or deduct spending on the various The Club digital services. For more information about The Club, please visit theclub.com.hk or call The Club hotline at +852 183 3000.

About Citi





Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi





