2021 has been the Best Year for MEXC Global: Achievements, Collaborations, CSRs, Improvements

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2021 – MEXC Global is proud to hit several goals this year. The exchange not only caters to the global financial market’s needs but also the environment. Moreover, it is renowned for its advanced crypto-related services and impressive trading volumes of over $500M.





MEXC has forged strategic partnerships with some of the most promising blockchain projects including integrations with Polygon and Solana in the recent past.





MEXC Continues to Partner with Top Projects





MEXC recently collaborated with Avalanche Network, which offers fast speeds and low transaction fees. MEXC helps the smart contract platform with eco funding and technical support, aiming to boost the growth of the blockchain sector.





Following the collaboration, MEXC joined forces with Avalaunch, a multi-featured Launchpad powered by the Avalanche network. This raises Avalanche’s profile by giving the incubator access to an enormous MEXC user base.





MEXC Global will also be working closely with Polygon for the upcoming Hackathon Event as its Official Marketing Partner, and to assist in Polygon’s ecological construction.





Focusing on the future and on other upcoming great partnerships, MEXC Global is already fine-tuning its collaboration with Unicrypt.





MEXC Taps into the DeFi Market





MEXC Global reached another milestone by collaborating with Impossible Finance, a decentralized Launchpad to transform how upcoming projects launch into the DeFi space. The platform offers a multi-chain ecosystem on leading blockchains such as Polygon and Ethereum, where DeFi ventures can be incubated and launched.





The partnership, as well as the listing of Impossible Finance’s IDIA token, underscores MEXC’s commitment to nurturing growth in the DeFi sector.





Promoting Global Well-being





MEXC Global has been focused on expansion, evident in the growing success in Asia, by expanding to Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and other important countries. However, MEXC is not only limited to growth, it goes beyond and gives back to the community.





The latest achievements in terms of CSR for MEXC include efforts to channel resources to Turkey. Wildfires have recently ravaged the country. Last month, MEXC channeled its charities to help flood victims in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

Moving forward, MEXC Global shows all signs of being destined to evolve and improve. That’s why it’s a name worth looking out for.



