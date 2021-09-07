Business Environment Council Presents a Two-day, High-impact Programme at the BEC Theatre with Special Focus on Business Leadership and SMEs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 September 2021 – Hong Kong-based event company EnviroEvents (ReThink) Limited will organise ReThink HK 2021 on 5-6 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. We are proud to announce the line-up for one of the high profile conference programmes at ReThink HK 2021 – the BEC Theatre – sponsored by Schneider Electric and curated by the exclusive Co-organiser Business Environment Council. Programme on both days will facilitate engaging discussions with Hong Kong’s top business leaders on putting sustainable strategies into action.

Day One: “Empowering Businesses to Lead for Impact”

Day one begins with an opening address by CLP CEO and BEC Chairman Mr Richard Lancaster, followed by a panel discussion entitled “Defining New Business Leadership – Dialogue with C-level Executives.” Moderated by BEC Director – Policy & Research Mr Simon Ng, the uniquely curated panel of top-level executives includes Mr Lancaster, Cathay Pacific Airways and Swire Coca-Cola Chairman Mr Patrick Healy, and Champion REIT CEO Ms Ada Wong. They will discuss how Hong Kong’s business leaders are driving and transforming the business sector towards sustainability.





The second session “Going Circular” will focus on the topic of circular economy, in which moderator Ms Helga Vanthournout will lead a discussion with Ms Suzanne Cheung of Swire Coca-Cola, Ms Stephane Heddesheimer of SUEZ (Asia) and Ms Payal Jain of H&M. The conversation will touch on how these companies set out to becoming circular and how that leads to new business experience and long-term benefits.





In the afternoon, other engaging sessions are lined up, covering discussions on “Innovating for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, “The SDGs and Business”, as well as a panel moderated by Mr Tim Lo of BEAM Society entitled “Deconstructing Future Smart Buildings” – featuring Mr Donald Choi of Chinachem Group, Ms Ivy Lee of Leigh & Orange, Mr Kelvin Li of Schneider Electric and Mr Andrew Young of Sino Group. There is also a solo talk by Mr Francis Ngai of Social Ventures Hong Kong.

Day 2: Sustainability for SMEs (conducted in Cantonese)

BEC CEO Mr Adam Koo will kick off Day 2 with an opening address, followed by a specially designed programme focusing on SMEs. Sessions include: “Supporting SMEs to Practise Sustainability: HSBC Living Business Programme”, “Sustainable Production, Consumption & Green Procurement”, as well as “Sustainability Clinic” with breakout groups to discuss topics such as environmental conservation, social sustainability, post-COVID recovery and decarbonisation with an SME perspective. All the programme on Day 2 in the BEC theatre will be conducted in Cantonese. Supporting material will be provided in English.





Both days will feature an “ESG Game” to end the programme (English on Day 1 and Cantonese on Day 2). Participants will learn about emerging ESG risks and opportunities faced by corporates and the effects on corporate decision-making and operations.





The BEC Theatre will surely deliver excellent value for participants – offering valuable insights and actionable advice for the business community to move forward together towards sustainability development.





If you are interested to join the programme at the BEC Theatre and the extensive two-day programme of over 120 sessions and presentations at ReThink HK, you may still get a delegate pass now at the ReThink HK website (https://bit.ly/RTHK21_Book). Only a limited number of passes are available.





